Lines at polling places Tuesday across Greene County provided another illustration of the strong interest in the federal and state elections among local voters.
Reflecting the lines at the Greene County Election Commission during the early voting period in October, people started lining up to vote prior to the opening of the polls Tuesday morning and the lines continued at some polling places until they closed at 8 p.m.
That interest was also reflected by the turnout of 68% of registered voters in Greene County who cast ballots in the November election, the highest turnout for a presidential election since the 70% turnout in 2004. The highest turnout in recent history was in 2000, when 77% of registered voters cast ballots in the presidential election.
There were 28,118 ballots cast in the election in Greene County — 12,880 during early voting, 12,663 on election day and 2,605 by absentee. The county has 41,242 registered voters.
Greene County has historically been a Republican stronghold, and Tuesday’s unofficial results from the Election Commission bore that out with Republican candidates in contested federal races receiving the majority of votes in the county.
Locally, President Donald J. Trump received 22,185 votes in his bid for re-election while challenger Joe Biden received 5,183, according to unofficial results from the Greene County Election Commission.
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bill Hagerty received 21,838 votes in the county while Democratic challenger Marquita Bradshaw received 4,788 votes, according to the unofficial vote totals.
In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Diana Harshbarger received 21,295 votes in Greene County, according to the unofficial results. Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham received 5,198 votes, and independent candidate Steve Holder received 683.
In the state election, Greene County’s representatives in the House of Representatives, Republicans David Hawk and Jeremy Faison, were re-elected in uncontested races.
In Tusculum, incumbents Alan Corley and Barbara Britton retained their seats on the Board of Commissioners.
PRESIDENTIAL CONTEST
President Trump received more than 20,000 of the his votes locally during early voting and on election day.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden received a higher percentage of absentee balloting as 1,218 of the votes he received were submitted by mail. Biden received most of his local votes during the early voting period — 2,342, according to the unofficial results from the Election Commission.
Trump won all 17 precincts in Greene County. The incumbent’s highest vote totals were in the Camp Creek and Mosheim precincts.
Biden received his highest vote totals at the Tusculum View and High School precincts. The closest vote totals between the two candidates were in the precincts within the Town of Greeneville and at the Nolachuckey polling place.
Among the independent candidates, libertarian Jo Jorgensen received the most votes with 203. Musical artist Kanye West, also an independent candidate, received 180 votes.
SENATE, HOUSE RACES
The results in the U.S. Senate race for Bill Hagerty mirrored Trump’s local tally as the Republican received more than 20,000 votes during early voting and on Tuesday.
Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw received her highest vote count during early voting with 2,342, and she received 1,623 on Election Day.
“Thank you to the voters of Tennessee for your trust and confidence in me. It’s a true honor to serve this state we call home,” Hagerty said in a statement released by his campaign Tuesday evening. “Tonight, the people of Tennessee chose Tennessee values, conservative values, over socialism. America is the most exceptional nation in the world — a nation that rewards hard work and ingenuity — and Tennessee is its most exceptional state.
“I will work alongside Senator Blackburn to make sure every Tennessean has the same opportunity to live out the American dream,” he continued. “I will stand up for our freedoms; freedom of religion, of speech, our second amendment rights and most importantly, the right to life. I will fight for a prosperous America for everyone, and I’ll fight to keep every Tennessean — and every American — safe and secure.”
In a live stream on Facebook Live on Tuesday evening, Bradshaw said she was not conceding the race until she makes sure that every vote is counted. “Democracy is worth fighting for,” she said, and thanked all those who have supported her during the campaign.
Republican Congressional candidate Harshbarger also received almost all of her votes in Greene County in early voting and on Election Day. Democratic candidate Walsingham received most of her votes, almost half, during the early voting period.
After being declared the winner, Harshbarger released a statement: “I believe our steps are ordered and that nothing in this life is wasted. I am humbled that the people of East Tennessee have elected me to be their Congresswoman and I am ready to hit the ground running to represent our district. Thank you to all of the voters who supported and elected me.”
“Folks in East Tennessee want a Representative that will stand up for their values and freedoms,” she stated. “They want someone who won’t play politics as usual, and someone who will bring a common-sense approach to government. As the next Representative, I promise that is exactly what I will do.”
On her website, Blair Walsingham had this message for her supporters, “Thank you for your support. We made history even if we didn’t win.”