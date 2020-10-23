The Greeneville Municipal Airport had an unexpected visitor Friday morning as a helicopter in the presidential detail stopped for fuel. Security agents on the helicopter indicated that they had flown from Nashville and were on the way to North Carolina, according to Steven Neesen, airport manager. President Donald J. Trump and Democrat challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden participated in a debate at Belmont University in Nashville on Thursday evening. It was not clear who may have been on the helicopter, but President Trump was not aboard as he headed back to Washington, D.C., Thursday night on Air Force One and was scheduled to attend a campaign event in Florida.