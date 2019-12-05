Making Andy's House Festive

Presidential preparations were underway Thursday at the Andrew Johnson Home on Main Street. Getting ready for Friday’s 5-8 p.m. open house at the presidential home were volunteer Zac Miller, foreground, and Kendra Hinkle, museum specialist on the staff of the Andrew Johnson National Historic site. The house will be open for free tours during downtown Christmas kickoff festivities Friday, during which other local businesses also will be open late to welcome visitors getting into the holiday spirit.

 Sun Photo by Cameron Judd