The leader of a prison gang who oversaw a drug distribution network spanning several states was sentenced Monday in federal court to life in prison.
Charles Elsea Jr., 44, “a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections,” was sentenced by Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Following a six-day jury trial in March in Greeneville, Elsea was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
At sentencing, Greer said that Elsea was responsible for distributing more than 125 pounds of methamphetamine. Elsea was ordered to forfeit $1.26 million, “which represented the illegal proceeds from distributing methamphetamine and money laundering,” the release said.
Court documents and evidence presented at trial showed that Elsea was serving a prison sentence for first-degree murder for a 1996 homicide in Hamilton County “when he rose through the ranks to become the state president of the Brotherhood Forever,” a Tennessee-based prison gang.
Elsea led the drug trafficking organization from behind prison walls using smuggled cellphones to conduct business on the outside, the release said.
Elsea is currently serving time in the Morgan County Correctional Complex, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Elsea “orchestrated multi-kilo methamphetamine deals that involved methamphetamine being transported from California and Arizona to Tennessee,” according to the release.
Elsea and his co-conspirators used the drug proceeds from methamphetamine sales to create marijuana grow houses in and out of Tennessee.
He was also involved in starting two marijuana grow operations as the federal court case was pending “utilizing the jail’s video system to speak to co-conspirators about the cultivation of marijuana,” the release said.
The case was brought as the result of a five-year investigation started in spring 2017 by the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Other agencies participating in the investigation include the Tennessee Department of Correction Office of Investigations and Conduct, the Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force; the Huron Undercover Narcotic Team with the Michigan State Police, the Arkansas Highway Patrol, the Missouri Western Interdiction Task Force with the Kansas City Police Department in Missouri, and the Visalia Police Department in California.
The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent John Bulla.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan L. Gomez and J. Christian Lampe represented the government at sentencing.
This investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF “identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks,” the release said.