Beginning the process to remove the traffic signal at the intersection of McKee and College streets was approved Tuesday by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
With the action, a sign will be posted about its removal at the intersection, and the signal will blink red for 90 days to allow motorists the opportunity to get used to the new traffic flow.
Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Brad Peters said the public hearing held during Tuesday’s meeting was the beginning of the process to potentially remove the signal if it receives board approval. No one spoke during the public hearing about the proposed removal.
The traffic signal was installed in 1986 or 1987 when there were two warehouses on the corners at the intersection to address a sign distance issue caused by the two buildings, Peters said.
However, that sight distance issue no longer exists since there are now no warehouses on the corner.
The control cabinet and most of the signal equipment is what was originally installed and will need to be replaced as well as the vehicle detection equipment in the roadway, he said.
The aging equipment requires a great deal of maintenance, and those expenses as well as the replacement cost could be saved by removing the signal, Peters continued.
With no sight distance issue now and the cost of replacement, the department recommends that the signal be removed, he said.
It is proposed that traffic on College Street will have a stop sign at the intersection while McKee would be the through street, he said.
According to the most recent traffic count by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, McKee Street has 4,667 cars traveling on it a day while College Street has 2,800 daily.
In other action, the board authorized the signing of a contract with JLD Preservation, LLC to conduct a survey of the town’s historic district. Planning Director Logan Engle explained that the survey will identify whether a building is contributing or non-contributing to the historic district and information about the structure such as when it was constructed, its original use and current use.
The board also approved the purchase of a generator for the Central Fire Hall. Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley explained that the new generator would replace one that was installed when the fire hall was constructed. The cost for the generator, $27,193, is included in the department’s budget.