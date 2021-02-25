Friends say Donald “Donnie” Crum was a generous man.
Crum, 58, the longtime operator of the “Best Yet” produce stand on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville, was killed Feb. 18 in a three-vehicle wreck involving a school bus.
Friends and neighbors sold off much of the fruit and vegetables that Crum had in stock on Saturday, and said the remainder would be donated to charitable organizations.
They followed through earlier this week with the donation of 184 pounds of produce to the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank. The donation was made in Crum’s memory.
“Donnie didn’t like to see produce wasted,” Marcus Key, a close friend who worked with Crum for many years, said Saturday at the produce stand.
Arrangements for Crum are being handled by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Crum was a graduate of South Greene High School and Tusculum College, and had worked at the Greene Valley Developmental Center and John Deere. Some of those who knew Crum wrote remembrances on the memorial section of the funeral home’s website.
“I would see him at the produce stand and he was always smiling and enjoying what he was doing. He will be greatly missed,” one person wrote.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, “(a) memorial may be made to the local farmers market and other small businesses in Greeneville in Donnie’s memory,” according to his obituary, which is in Wednesday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun and its online edition.
The Feb. 18 crash, on West Andrew Johnson Highway at the intersection with Twin Barns Road, remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The THP said in a preliminary report that the small-size Greene County Schools bus driven by 68-year-old Karen Dean of Greeneville was turning onto Twin Barns Road from West Andrew Johnson Highway when it failed to yield the right of way and struck a pickup truck that spun into a van driven by Crum. The van was stationary at a stop sign.
The school bus aide and a 4-year-old on the bus suffered injuries in the crash. The 4-year-old was back with his family late last week. Another child on the bus and the pickup truck driver were uninjured, the THP report said.
Dean suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. She and the bus aide have both been released from from the hospital, Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said Wednesday.
Dean, who drove buses for the school district for 17 years, is on leave from her job.
“We’re just awaiting a report from the highway patrol,” McLain said.
THP Lt. Richard Garrison wrote Wednesday in an email that it “may take a while” for the agency to complete the investigation.
Once complete, findings will be presented to the Greene County District Attorney General’s office for recommendations, Garrison wrote.