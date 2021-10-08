A new program created to support Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters was highlighted by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office in a news release.
The Volunteer Educational Incentive Program was detailed during Fire Prevention Week, which began Sunday and runs through Saturday.
The VEIP program was passed this previous legislative session by the Tennessee General Assembly as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s “commitment to serving rural communities,” the release said.
The program, which is overseen by the state Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Commission, recognizes volunteer firefighters and encourages them to increase their training and earn additional certifications in order to provide greater safety to their communities and fellow firefighters.
As part of that training, the VEIP will provide $600 annually to volunteer firefighters who complete the program’s required 30 hours of annual training with educational directives related to achieving Firefighter I certification.
“Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of emergency response for most Tennessee communities,” TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said in the release.
“I want to thank Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for providing the leadership and vision that created this program. Through the VEIP, Tennessee’s brave volunteer firefighters will now have the opportunity to gain lifesaving training and greatly deserved financial support,” Lawrence said.
More than 12,500 volunteer firefighters currently comprise about 63% of the total number of Tennessee firefighters. Of those volunteers, only an estimated 2,063 receive a small payment or stipend for responding to emergency calls.
“Through the VEIP, the Tennessee Fire Service and its members can now gain the valuable training that could make the crucial difference between life and death during an emergency. As a lifelong firefighter, I wholeheartedly support this program and urge Tennessee volunteer fire chiefs and firefighters to learn more about it,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley said.
Fire chiefs and training officers can find more information about the program by going to https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/rules_filings/09-02-21.pdf. Additional resources from the Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Commission are available at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/firefighting-commission.html.
“The Commission is eager to provide answers to any questions that members of the Tennessee fire service may have about the VEIP,” agency Director Anthony Grande said. “Going forward, the Commission will work with all volunteer and career departments to continue to ensure the certification of any volunteer or career firefighter in Tennessee.”
State Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, was one of the lawmakers instrumental in passage of the legislation benefitting Tennessee firefighters.
“This is a well-deserved cash supplement and we will continue to look for ways to make their jobs easier and to help them with expenses they incur as they provide this critical service to our communities,” Bell said.