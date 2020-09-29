Two different program have brought Greene Countians more than $65,000 in assistance with their power bills.
Through the Community H.E.L.P. (Heating, Electric, Lighting Project), $62,000 has been distributed in assistance to help people pay their monthly electric bills, the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors learned Monday morning. The board is the governing body for the Greeneville Light & Power System.
The funds are administered by the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries. During the meeting, the board authorized Greeneville Energy Authority President and CEO Chuck Bowlin to sign an agreement between utility and Community Ministries outlining the administration of the program.
A verbal agreement had existed in regard to the program, and Bowlin said the document puts the responsibilities of both in writing. The Community Ministries board of directors approved the document as well.
In the program, the bills of participating customers are rounded up to the next dollar. The difference between the amount of the bill and the next dollar is contributed to Community H.E.L.P., and then distributed to help people who may need assistance in paying their bill.
“It is making a significant difference, the Community Ministries has indicated,” he said.
By law, customers have to be notified about the program and given the opportunity to opt out. Bowlin said that information about the program has been emailed to customers for whom the utility has addresses and began to be included with monthly bills mailing earlier this month.
The Greeneville Energy Authority board heard from a customer at its August meeting who had concerns about the implementation of the program as an “opt out” program. The program began last year as an “opt in” program but the board voted earlier this year to make it an “opt out” program.
Thus far, 3,174 customers have opted out of the program, and more are expected as the bills are mailed, he said. Greeneville Light & Power has about 39,000 customers.
The other program providing assistance to customers came as a result of the pandemic.
In April, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced the creation of a COVID-19 Community Care fund and its intention to partner with local power systems in providing matching funds to support local initiatives that address hardships created by the pandemic.
Through that program, TVA provided $15,000 to Greene County on condition of a local funding match and that the combined funds be routed back to the community through a nonprofit charitable organization. The United Way has partnered with GLPS to create the Greene County COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Through that fund, $6,400 had been provided to 49 customers to help with bills through Sept. 18, Bowlin reported.
At a meeting last month, the TVA board of directors voted to provide a second round of funding to local power companies through the COVID-19 Community Care Fund.
When the funds are made available, Bowlin said GLPS will look at how well bill assistance is being addressed and may look at other ways to assist the community with the funds.
The TVA board also extended its Back To Business program through March 2021. That program provides assistance to businesses and industries in an effort to help them get back to pre-pandemic levels, and four local businesses and industries have participated in the program, Bowlin said.
In addition, TVA will be providing a 2.5% credit to local power suppliers, Bowlin said. For Greeneville Light & Power, that will mean about $1.4 million in savings on its purchase of power from the electrical producer over a year’s time, he said.
That savings can help delay the need for a rate increase in the future, Bowlin explained.
In other business, the board gave its approval for the purchase of 45,000 feet of 144 count fiber cable at a cost of $46,800 with a six-month delivery date. Bowlin explained that the cable will be used as part of the continuing project to build a fiber optic communications network between its substations and operations center.
GLPS is working with the Greene County Schools to provide schools with access to the fiber optic cable to provide broadband service to the buildings through the school system’s internet service provider, he said. He explained that the system worked with the Greeneville City Schools to connect its facilities with fiber optic cable in a similar manner.