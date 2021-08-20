A program to prevent misuse of opioids by youths in Greene County is getting closer to implementation, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday.
Linda Flanagan, program assistant for Greene County Extension who coordinates the Tennessee PROMPT initiative, provided an overview of progress with the program.
She said the program’s Communities That Care board met Aug. 13 to discuss results of a CTC Youth Survey distributed in spring 2021 to students in Greene County Schools.
Flanagan said the survey was designed “to measure the need for prevention services among youth in the areas of substance abuse and antisocial behavior.”
The survey was filled out by 866 students, providing a representative sample of attitudes and beliefs among the school-age group.
RISK AND PROTECTIVE FACTORS
Flanagan said the board’s objective was to identify priority risk and protective factors found from the results of the survey. Their goal was to recommend the priorities they believe the CTC prevention effort should focus on.
“Concerning” risk factors include academic failure, low commitment to school, high levels of depression, the belief that laws and societal norms favor drug use, family conflict, exposure to adult antisocial behavior, and parent attitudes favoring drugs.
Flanagan said in connection with the academic failure issue, “many students perceived they were failing, even though their grades showed otherwise.”
In terms of substance abuse, based on 30-day drug use levels, alcohol and “vaping” e-cigarettes were the main issues revealed in the survey, Flanagan said.
Alcohol and tobacco use as reflected in the survey results were about the same as the national average among youths, with the exception of a higher incidence of chewing tobacco use, she said.
Flanagan said that CTC board members chose four issues to focus on, based on survey results: depression, low commitment to school, exposure to adult anti-social behavior, and alcohol and e-cigarette use.
“They plan to start working on the community assessment in order to start researching programs to implement into the community that will address these issues,” Flanagan said.
Anti-Drug Coalition member Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge, said that involvement in school activities helps structure students’ leisure time in a positive way.
“It is so important,” Bailey said. “I rarely see those kids (in court) because they’re so busy.”
University of Tennessee Extension, in partnership with the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, East Tennessee State University and the University of Washington received a two-year grant called PROMPT TN in 2020. Planning associated with the program was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PROMPT stands for Preventing Rural Opioid Misuse through Partnerships and Training. The program is intended to identify factors that put youth at risk using the “Community That Cares” model.
The all-volunteer Community That Cares Board was formed in 2020.
The pilot program is the first of its kind in Tennessee, Flanagan said. For more information, visit prompt.tennessee.edu.
‘MENTAL HEALTH 101’
Anti-Drug Coalition members also heard a presentation from a member of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee at Thursday’s meeting.
Emily Wells, MHAET northeast regional coordinator, detailed the “Mental Health 101” program offered by the Knoxville-based non-profit organization.
Mental Health 101 is an early intervention program for middle and high school students in Tennessee. Staff members visit more than 120 schools annually, including those in Greene County.
Wells described herself as a “peer recovery specialist” who works with at-risk youths.
She said many people have no social support network. The Mental Health 101 program helps fill that gap.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way services are offered by the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee, but staff members are still able to meet with participants in person or virtually, Wells said.
The program “covers the basics of mental health” and also addresses the stigma many people attach to mental health conditions, Wells said.
“We talk about how to help themselves or how to help a friend,” she said.
Information about suicide prevention is one component of the program, Wells said.
Data shows Mental Health 101 is useful to young people in terms of mental health awareness.
“It makes a difference,” Wells said.
Mental Health 101 training is also offered to parents, she said.
Knowledge of available mental health resources is especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bailey said.
“Depression and anxiety has really skyrocketed,” he said.