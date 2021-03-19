Students in Greene County Schools are helping to shape how the Tennessee PROMPT program can serve them best, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday.
Linda Flanagan, program assistant for Greene County Extension who coordinates the Tennessee PROMPT initiative, said a needs assessment survey filled out by 866 students will help “measure the need for prevention services among youth in the areas of substance abuse, delinquency, anti-social behavior, and violence.”
PROMPT stands for Preventing Rural Opioid Misuse through Partnerships and Training. The PROMPT program seeks to identify factors that put youth at risk using the “Community That Cares” model.
The program is administered through PROMPT and is made possible by a Greene County-targeted grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
STUDENT SURVEY RESPONSE
Flanagan said the virtual survey was made available to 1,949 Greene County Schools students in grades 6 through 12. The anonymous survey was completed by 866 students, or 46 percent of the total.
Flanagan and others are trying to tailor the Tennessee PROMPT program to the needs of Greene County students. The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the process.
“Considering the circumstances of the last year, we were grateful for the response,” Flanagan said.
The survey was sent in a link to each county school counselor and then forwarded to students with the option to fill it out. Information gleaned from the questions will “pertain to factors that place youth at risk for substance use and other problem behaviors, along with the factors that offer them protection from problem behaviors, as well as the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs and participation in various antisocial behaviors,” Flanagan said.
Flanagan is assisted by the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services’ Institutional Review Board.
She said overall reports for the surveys await IRB approval and will be followed by individual reports, which will include a breakdown at the district level, middle school level, high school level, grade level, gender, and race.
Wendy Peay, executive director of the United Way of Greene County and anti-drug coalition secretary, was also impressed with the response from the students.
“I think 866 students filling out that survey is amazing. That’s 46 percent of the students who had access to that link,” said Peay.
The two-year USDA grant enables implementation of the Communities that Care program in Greene County and will help healthcare professionals address the opioid epidemic by providing professional development and training opportunities resulting in increased knowledge and understanding of the issue.
The five-phase Community That Cares process was developed at the University of Washington
Flanagan recently said that using prevention science as its base, CTC “promotes healthy youth development, improves youth outcomes, and reduces problem behaviors.”
A system of planning and implementation aims to bring about positive outcomes for at-risk participants, she said.
The PROMPT program continues to collaborate with the Anti-Drug Coalition and other organizations in the community working to stem the opioid epidemic, Flanagan said.
Opioid overdoses in the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region continue to rise, Sherry Barnett, regional overdose prevention specialist and a nurse practitioner, told anti-drug coalition members. Barnett said the availability of the overdose antidote drug Narcan is increasing, including through prescriptions given by doctors.
Carolyn Looney-McAmis, executive director of the Greeneville-based Change is Possible/CHIPs program that assists domestic violence victims, told coalition members that a second shelter location will open this spring.
The first shelter was opened in 1992 in Greene County to serve residents of Greene, Carter and Unicoi counties. The new shelter will open this spring in Unicoi County. Having two locations will provide a safe location for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms.
“Things are moving along. We hope to have it open in April.
STRONG FUTURES
Two Ballad Health staff members gave a presentation to coalition members about the Strong Futures program recently launched at the site of the former Takoma Regional Hospital.
Valerie Lester and Brittny Horton detailed how Ballad’s Health’s Strong Futures program works.
They said Strong Futures takes a comprehensive approach to care and treatment for mothers with a diagnosed substance use disorder and their families.
Lester said the staff uses a “two-generation approach” to address the needs of the whole family, including both children and parents.
The program model emphasizes educational success, workforce development, health and well-being and “social capital” that allows a group of people to work together effectively to achieve a common purpose or goal.
The program, one of very few in the nation, assists pregnant women or mothers 18 years of age and older who suffer from addiction or need other behavioral health services.
The former Takoma hospital, now known as Greeneville Community Hospital West, was “repurposed” to help meet community needs, coalition members were told.
Strong Futures also aims to reduce the number of babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, a condition in which an infant undergoes withdrawal from a substance to which he or she was exposed in the womb. Statistics show about 36 babies born per 1,000 live births in the region suffer from NAS.
Multi-discipline “treatment teams” will be assigned to one mother and family and work with them for up two two years.
“It’s going to be a great service for mothers who are struggling with addiction in our area,” Lester said.
Horton said the facility should be ready soon. It will include a housing unit for qualifying mothers that should be open by summer.
“We are projecting early April now,” she said.
A grant provided to operate the program can accommodate 39 families.
“Everybody on the team is really excited about this program and its being here,” Horton said. “We’re really just going to wrap our arms around these moms and integrate them back into society.”