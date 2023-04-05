Property reassessment notices will begin arriving in Greene County property owners' mailboxes from Nashville this weekend as Greene County concludes is reappraisal cycle.
The reappraisal process determines the values on which property taxes are based in the county.
According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Tennessee law requires every county to undergo a countywide revaluation of all real property on a four-, five- or six-year reappraisal cycle. The assessor of property is responsible for the cyclical revaluation with some assistance and oversight from the Comptroller’s Division of Property Assessments.
Greene County is on a five-year reappraisal cycle, with its last reappraisal being in 2018. On Thursday, local residents will begin receiving notices of the updated value of their property.
According to Greene County Property Assessor Chuck Jeffers, about 45,000 notices will be sent out from Nashville on Thursday.
Property owners should expect to see higher assessed property values when receiving the notices.
The reassessment is meant to bring property values in line with current market values and reestablish and "equitable tax base," according to Jeffers.
"As time passes some parts of the county increase in value faster than other parts. Other parts of the county may increase, but at a much slower rate. This is what causes an unequal tax base and is the exact reason why state laws require periodic reappraisals to reestablish an equitable tax base," Jeffers said in an email.
According to Jeffers, the best indicator of current market value is qualified prior year sales.
"The reappraisal process consists of 4 years of monitoring and review and value calculation in the 5th year. During the review period every parcel in the county is inspected to ensure the Property Assessor’s records correctly reflect what is actually on the property. Records may be adjusted due to additions, new buildings, demolition or error correction," Jeffers said. "During the 5th year of reappraisal, properties are grouped together by property characteristics (size, quality and location). Recent sales within those groups are collected and analyzed. The information is reconciled and values are applied to each group."
The hot housing market of the past few years is expected to increase appraised values substantially.
"The primary tool for determining value is to compare like properties and their selling prices on the open market. We review hundreds of sales that are recorded each year for this purpose. By analyzing the prices paid for properties and making adjustments for differences (such as size, age, condition…etc.) the appraiser can obtain a good indication of market value for your property. The best indicator of current market value is a 'qualified' (willing buyer and willing seller) sale," Jeffers said. "In 2022 we reviewed 2,503 warranty deeds. Of those, 1,420 were qualified as an indicator of fair market value. 1,009 were rejected due to various reason which indicated a non-arm’s length transaction."
Jeffers said in September that there had been more out-of-county sales than local property sales.
Those sales used to be “non-qualified” and not used to determine property values in reassessments. However, the Division of Property Assessment’s oversight committee in the state Comptroller’s Office instructed counties that those sales must be “qualified” and used to determine values this year due to the sheer volume of out-of-state buyers.
"In this reappraisal we have observed sales skyrocketing in the last three years to values I would have never believed. Most are due to out of state, cash sales, which have transformed the real estate market," Jeffers said. "The current values we are using were established in the last reappraisal which was conducted in 2018, which is defiantly out of touch with the current market."
However, while property values will be going up, local property owners' tax bills will not necessarily be increasing as dramatically or at all.
State law requires that municipalities reevaluate property tax rates after a reappraisal to ensure that higher taxable property values do not automatically result in a tax increase for property owners. Therefore, higher values do not necessarily mean higher taxes.
"A reappraisal, by law, is revenue neutral. The county cannot reap a windfall on a reappraisal year," Jeffers said. "The 'Truth in Taxation' law, also known as the 'Certified Tax Rate' law, requires that the new tax rate must be adjusted to produce no more revenue than the prior year (minus any new construction improvements during that prior year) from the tax base. Whatever overall percentage the county values increase, the county tax rate decreases the same amount to generate the same tax revenue it did the prior year. The State Board of Equalization will take Greene County's new values and last year’s budget to recalculate a lower tax rate, which is known as the Certified Tax Rate."
The certified tax rate is based on the county's median property value, which can mean different things for taxpayers.
"The taxing jurisdictions must calculate a revenue neutral rate that produces the same levy as the prior year on the same parcels. So, increase or decrease after the values are brought to market depends on your individual property's change relative to the county median value. So, your value could go up and your taxes paid could drop all in the same year," Jeffers said. "If the new tax rate following a revaluation does not exceed the certified rate, the average tax bill may actually remain the same. If the property value increased as the result of the revaluation more than the average, the taxes may be somewhat higher, while if the value increased less than the average, the tax bill may actually be lower in a revaluation year compared to the year before."
The certified tax rate will get plugged in as the county’s tax rate at the beginning of the next fiscal year this summer.
However, the Greene County Commission could override the certified tax rate in setting its next budget. Such an action would require public hearings and a vote of the commission to raise the tax rate above the certified tax rate received from the Comptroller’s office. That would result in a net tax increase for Greene County residents if that action were taken.
"If the budget will require an increase above the certified rate (the revenue neutral rate), the governing body must publish notice of a public hearing on whether to exceed the certified rate and then may proceed to adopt an actual tax rate after the hearing. If the certified tax rate is exceeded, the jurisdiction must send the State Board of Equalization an affidavit of publication for the hearing notice, and a certified copy of the final tax rate ordinance or resolution," Jeffers said. "Even a penny above the certified tax rate is a tax increase."
Jeffers said that property values are going to increase to such a high level that the new certified tax rate will be the lowest property tax rate in the history of Greene County.
"Here’s the meat and potatoes of the whole situation. Based on current sales data, values will be increasing dramatically. This is my 8th reappraisal in three different counties and will be, by far, the largest increase I’ve personally ever seen. We have calculated and recalculated all the statistical data to make sure everything is correct. Personally, I don’t like it, but the numbers don’t lie," Jeffers said. "The new certified tax rate will be the lowest tax rate in Greene County's history."
There are avenues of appeal if a local property owner disagrees with their appraisal.
Property owners can contact the Property Assessor’s Office for an informal appeal. If the issue is not resolved there, then the property owner can go to before the County Board of Equalization that meets once per month. Property owners can then go before an administrative judge to further appeal the issue if it remains unresolved.
"My office is preparing for informal hearings after the notices are mailed and will be happy to speak to anyone who has a question, concern or problem. The informal hearings will lead into the County Board of Equalization which will begin on June 1," Jeffers said. "I have done my best to inform and educate the general public. I strive for total transparency for my office. The assessor’s office does not set the budget, does not set the tax rate and we do not collect taxes. We value all property based on current sales to restore equality and to treat everyone fairly."
Jeffers said that his office is "open anytime for questions, calls and concerns."
Property owners with questions about their reappraisal can contact the Property Assessor’s Office at 423-798-1738 or drop by the office located at 204 N. Cutler St. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.