The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet on Thursday, following a Beer Board meeting, to consider an ordinance to rezone three parcels of land totaling just over 46 acres located along Mount Pleasant Road.
The undeveloped land is for sale, and owner G. C. S. Partnership made the request for the land to be rezoned from industrial to residential, which the Mosheim Planning Commission considered April 8.
The Beer Board meeting is for El Azteca Mexican Grill, a new business yet to open at 25 Rolling Hills Road. The application was made by Sergio Meza.
The board will also consider a proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 as well as bids for resurfacing work on tennis courts and a basketball court located near West Greene Middle School.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.