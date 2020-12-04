Several property subdivisions are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Greene County Regional Planning Commission meeting.
The planning commission will meet at 1 p.m. in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed in the conference room.
The meeting can also be accessed via the Zoom virtual meeting application and conference calling by those not able to attend in person. To do so, individuals should call 423-798-1724 to receive the link.
On the agenda are subdivisions of the Kimery-Jones property on Old Jonesboro Road, the Boynton property on East Fork Road, the Boynton property on East Seven Springs Road, and the Carpenter property along Blue Springs Parkway.
Also on the agenda is consideration of releasing the bond for the extension of Forrest View Lane off North Mohawk Road.