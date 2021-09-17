The Greene County Commission will consider a proposed resolution Monday that would decrease the size of the board from 21 members to 14 members.
Instead of three commissioners being elected from each of the county’s seven districts, only two would be elected per district, according to the proposal.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Greene County Courthouse in the Criminal Courtroom.
The board will also vote on resolutions authorizing the issuance of $10 million in bonds. If approved, this funding will be used to purchase the former Takoma Hospital, which would become county government headquarters, and for any future renovations that would be necessary in the building.
While $3 million will be used to purchase the building, and an estimated $3.5 million will be needed for renovations, county officials decided the bond amount should be $10 million in case further unexpected costs arise.
The commission will also consider a resolution to hire a quality assurance specialist for Greene County EMS.
The specialist would help avoid problems when delivering patients to the hospital during the time of the pandemic. This person would be stationed at the hospital when necessary, so ambulances can transfer their patients to the specialist and be able to continue running emergency calls without lengthy delays.
The commission will also vote on County Mayor Kevin Morrison’s proposed appointments to various Greene County committees and boards.