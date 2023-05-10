A proposed operating budget for Greene County 911 dispatch that holds the line on expenses was presented Tuesday to the 911 Board of Directors.
Directors were also updated on the status of the new Rave Mobile Safety emergency notification system that links schools, first responders and citizens.
911 BUDGET
The proposed 2023-24 fiscal year operating budget for Greene County 911 presented by 911 Director Jerry Bird contains a $3,232 surplus. It totals about $2.15 million in operating expenses and includes funding for 18 full-time dispatcher positions.
In the 2022 calendar year, Greene County 911 received 113,475 calls for service.
The budget includes no planned major new projects.
“Costs have been static,” Bird said.
Funding requests to local governments will remain the same in the proposed budget as the 2022-23 spending plan.
Greene County’s planned allocation is $700,722. The Town of Greeneville’s planned allocation is $217,950.
In the 2023-24 budget, Greene County 911 requests contributions of $40,580 from the City of Tusculum, $37,000 from the Town of Mosheim and $6,305 from the Town of Baileyton. The same amounts were requested in the 2022-23 budget.
Funds received for the 2022-23 budget year include $37,000 from Mosheim, $20,000 from Tusculum and $4,440 from Baileyton.
The 2023-24 budget requests have been made, Bird told directors.
“We’ve reached out to municipalities saying we are asking for the same amount as last year,” he said.
Other funding for the agency comes from the state through a 911 surcharge fee to cellphones and landline phone users, and related assessments.
Projected state funding for the 2023-24 budget year totals just over $1 million. Contributions from Greene County municipalities total just over $980,000.
“Our high (expenses) are salaries and maintenance costs,” Bird said.
Dispatchers are eligible for “step” pay raises based on experience. Two new full-time dispatchers have completed orientation and are ready to join the staff, 911 Training Officer Kelley Dabbs said.
Board members gave positive feedback on the proposed budget, which could be formally adopted by the 911 Board of Directors at their June meeting.
“(Bird) worked really hard on the budget,” board Chairman Tim Ward said.
“I think (board) members will be pleased with it,” Bird said.
RAVE SYSTEM
Greene County 911 is in the process of implementing the Rave Mobile Safety emergency notification system.
The system has the capability of connecting schools, first responders and the community. Software from Massachusetts-based Rave Mobile Safety includes a mass alert notification system that enables information sharing “across multiple channels,” according to the company.
Citizens and industries signed up to the Rave system will also receive emergency alerts. The system has the capacity to specialize alert notifications to a particular region of the county, depending on the type of the emergency.
The Rave system replaces the Hyper-Reach notification system in use by Greene County 911. It links Greeneville City Schools and Greene County Schools with 911 Dispatch and first responders.
The contract with current emergency notification system provider Hyper-Reach expires in June.
There are currently about 9,000 people signed up for Hyper-Reach. Greene County’s population is about 72,000.
911 administrators are exploring the most efficient means of transferring current Hyper-Reach subscribers to the Rave system. Greene County will be assisted by a marketing team from Rave to notify the community about availability of the free service, Bird said.
The Rave system was purchased in 2022 by the 911 Board of Directors. The cost to implement the Rave system is about $22,000, including connection modules to city and county schools.
The Rave system offers more in terms of emergency notification capability, Bird said in 2022.