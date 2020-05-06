CARES Act funding can be used towards some of the costs projected in the Greeneville City School System’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
The school board’s annual spring budget workshop took place online Sunday, with only board members and Director of Schools Steve Starnes present at the Kathryn W. Leonard Office, 129 W. Depot St.
Starnes presented the proposed budget, detailing priorities including mental health personnel and assistance on buses and where CARES Act funding may be applied.
As proposed, the budget also includes funding to purchase English language arts educational materials and videoconferencing software, and to hire a certified electrician for the maintenance team.
A 2 percent raise for all permanent employees is also included in the projected expenditures, and a projected 3 percent decline in sales tax revenue was factored into the proposed budget.
RANKING PRIORITIES
As the school system began its budget process, Starnes said he and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe met with each principal and supervisor to discuss budget requests, which were compiled into a list. Principals and supervisors were then asked to indicate their top four requests, and requests were then ranked using a points system according to how many votes each request received.
Ranked with the highest priority was the cost of continuing the mental health counseling service provided by Frontier Health. This position has been funded through an 18-month grant, which expires at the end of the month.
Starnes said the grant in the amount of $30,000 is not available to reapply for, with the funds likely redirected due to COVID-19, but Frontier Health is “willing and agreeable” to continue working with the school system.
Starnes said continuing this service is “something we feel very strongly about.”
This will be a recurring cost, Starnes said, and other grants will be sought to cover the cost after next year.
Also included in the budget requests is the addition of a behavior intervention specialist to work with the mental health counselor with a focus on problem behaviors.
Starnes said a rise in problem behaviors in students has been observed, and there is the concern that the issue will worsen when students return to school.
The second ranked priority was the purchase of English language arts supplemental materials, to be purchased as funds become available.
Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant said the materials are of high quality and can be expected to last through future textbook adoptions.
The third was assistance on bus routes, which Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller explained is a priority due to behavior and safety concerns on buses.
Funding for two part-time positions, to work afternoons only on two bus routes, was requested.
Other high priority expenditures included funding a certified electrician to join the school system’s maintenance team, replacement of student devices at the middle school and a fourth grade teacher at Hal Henard.
Starnes said there were three teachers per grade level at all elementary schools in the school system until some positions were cut a few years ago. Hal Henard currently has three for each grade except fourth, Starnes explained, and high enrollment makes reinstating the position a priority.
CARES ACT
In building the budget presented on Sunday, Starnes said CARES Act funds were taken into consideration.
Starnes explained that of the available $233.9 million available to local education agencies across Tennessee, the Greeneville City Schools system is expecting just over $470,000.
Divisions are based on Title I funding. The funds may be used in certain specified ways, including to address local needs, plan for long-term closures, provide mental health services and purchase education technology.
“Those are kind of the white lines on the side of the road,” Starnes said.
Starnes said the school system has been using Zoom for videoconferencing but is currently in the process of comparing Zoom with Microsoft Teams. A figure of $15,580 based on a quote from Zoom for 300 licenses was used in the budget.
Replacement of student devices at Greeneville Middle School and purchase of a VMHost server, which would assist the school system in providing a single access area to applications online, are other technology needs stimulus funding is able to address.
Starnes said the funding could also be used toward the purchase of ELA supplemental materials and benchmark assessments, which Starnes said would be beneficial to plan and focus review sessions.
The budget also includes a request for a $50,000 increase to the yearly capital allocation for building improvements, which would bring the yearly total to $350,000.
Some budget items, including funding for the ongoing Hal Henard gym floor replacement project and for ACT testing for high school juniors, have been moved to the next year’s budget. The ACT test for juniors at Greeneville High School would have taken place during the school closures but will now take place in the next school year.
The proposed budget is balanced, with revenues and expenses both totaling $29,115,852. The school system’s current general operating budget is $28,615,116.
The draft does not include May 2020 state Basic Education Program and Average Daily Attendance adjustments or the April Trustee Report, Starnes said.