The Greene County Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday took the first step toward a regulation revision that will make the process of making property lot changes a little easier in many cases.
The planning commission voted to direct the Greene County Planning Department to draft a resolution to change the Subdivision Regulations to remove the requirement that a signature from E911 Communications District is needed for a plat involving a property subdivision, combination or creation on an existing road.
A signature would still be required from 911 for a plat if it reflects the development of new roads in a subdivision by the proposed revision. The change was requested by 911.
Most of the plats seem to involve property changes on existing roads, which do not affect the 911 system, its Director Jerry Bird told the planning commission members.
“It seems like an unnecessary step for the customer,” he said. “It would be one less signature they would have to get, and it would not affect us.”
Bird asked that the 911 signature still be required for developments that involve the creation of new roads. Those roads would need to be entered into its database.
The resolution will be considered at the commission’s June meeting.
In other business, the planning commission approved several property subdivisions:
- the replat of the Seaton property into two lots on 3.87 acres;
- the addition of a small piece of property from the Darnell property to an adjacent property, modifying the two lots on 3.88 acres on Cedar Creek Road;
- the subdivision of the Haskell Winstead Jr. property into two lots on 1.89 acres at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Buckboard Road;
- the combination of the Holt and Gammons property at the corner of St. James Road and Sparrow Lane into three lots;
- the redivision of the Reynolds property on Davis Valley Road to add a portion of it to an adjacent lot, and
- the creation of three lots on 9.94 acres of the Southerland and Harrison property on Rheatown Road.