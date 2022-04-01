Legislation working its way through Tennessee House committees in Nashville could disqualify a local candidate for Circuit Court judge from taking office if passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee by Aug. 4.
House Bill 2538, which has a Senate companion bill, Senate Bill 2478, would disqualify anyone from holding a judgeship who had been publicly censured in the 10 years before the judge’s term in office by the Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR).
The bill was filed Feb. 2.
Crystal Jessee, a Greeneville attorney running for 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge, was given a public censure in 2014, which is within the 10-year time frame mentioned in the bill, putting her in jeopardy of being disqualified even if she were to be elected in the May 3 Republican Primary and Aug. 4 General Election.
There is no Democratic Primary for the judge seat, so the winner of the 3rd Judicial District Republican Primary between Jessee, Bradley Mercer, and William Phillips II would run unopposed in the General Election barring a write-in candidacy.
Jessee was censured by the BPR in 2014 due to an incident that occurred in 2007 in which a U.S. District Court found her civilly liable to her first husband Roy Klumb after violating the Federal Wiretapping Act and the Tennessee Wiretapping Act.
In a detailed 46-page ruling filed in July 2012, U.S. Magistrate Judge William B. Mitchell Carter found that Jessee, who was listed as Crystal Goan in court documents at the time, violated both the federal Wiretap Act and the Tennessee Wiretap Act “by installing spyware on Klumb’s computers without his consent to intercept his incoming email.”
The judge also noted that the case was not a “garden variety” example of one spouse putting spyware on the other’s computer to eavesdrop electronically.
He wrote in the 46-page judgment that Klumb claimed in his lawsuit that Goan (Jessee) “engaged in an elaborate, deceptive scheme which involved wiretapping his computer to intercept emails” and “altering those emails to make it appear he was having an affair, and altering legal documents in order to provide that if Klumb did have an affair, Goan (Jessee) would receive more money in a divorce.”
In the end, Judge Carter decided that Klumb’s allegations were accurate.
“This conduct on the part of the defendant (Jessee) was extreme and outrageous and merits punitive damages,” Carter wrote.
The Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility handed Jessee a public censure for her actions in 2014.
The BPR is the administrative agency of the Supreme Court of Tennessee which monitors the professional conduct of lawyers in the state.
The BPR investigates complaints and takes disciplinary action when the board considers it appropriate. When some forms of disciplinary action are taken, the BPR makes its action public. Otherwise, the board’s actions remain confidential.
In Jessee’s case, the BPR elected for a public censure.
The bill now working its way through the State House in Nashville could disqualify Jessee from holding the judgeship she is running for due to that public censure in 2014.
The abstract of the bill from a Fiscal Memorandum on the legislation follows:
“Requires judges of the supreme court, court of appeals, court of criminal appeals, chancery courts, circuit courts, criminal courts, and courts exercising the jurisdiction imposed in one or more of the chancery courts, circuit courts or criminal courts, be: (1) in good standing with the Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR); and (2) have not been publicly censured or suspended or disbarred from the practice of law by the BPR within the 10 years preceding the judge’s term of office for engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation, except that this provision does not apply to those serving in a judicial position as of the effective date of this legislation.”
If the bill is passed and signed by the governor in this form, it could disqualify Jessee from holding the Third Judicial District Part-II judgeship barring any legal challenge that may occur.
The House Bill was approved by the House Civil Justice Committee on Wednesday during a meeting.
Jessee attended the meeting and voiced her displeasure with the bill to the committee. A video of the meeting is posted on the General Assembly website.
“Though I agree with the bill in concept what worries me is the specific language and the timing of the bill. We are not in the middle of our election cycle, we are at the end. I started this process May, 4 2021. My early voting begins April 13, two weeks from sitting here today. We have constituents who have already sent in their ballots because they can’t make it to the polls. So what we are telling the voters in my case, and this is a law of unintended consequences because it just doesn’t affect me, is that we can have a candidate come out, be properly vetted, put on the ballot, voted for and possibly elected on May 3 in the primary, where my election will be determined, yet if Nashville doesn’t like that candidate you all can change the circumstances and not allow them to take office,” Jessee told the committee. “Had this happened prior to the election and we were all on an even playing field it would be different.”
Jessee not only told the committee that she disagreed with the timing of the bill, but also the content of it.
“So you’re telling me my opponents can be arrested and plead guilty and be on diversion and they can run?” Jessee said. “But because I received a private censure from something that occurred in 2007, I received the public censure in 2014, now we want to change the circumstances that I can run for election.”
Jessee also told the committee that the bill “takes the choice out of the voters’ hands” and that it would affect voters’ ability to elect a woman to the seat.
“No female has ever ran a race and won a contested race in the 3rd Judicial District. What you’re doing today is you’re telling my voters if I win you’re taking Tennessee back to prior to August 18, 1920, and they cannot elect the first female,” Jessee said.
Chairman of the committee Andrew Farmer, the District 17 representative from Sevierville, responded that gender had nothing to with the proposed legislation.
“Making policy, it is hard to have a timeline on when this body makes policy. Unfortunately, we don’t make policy around elections or during election time. I just have an issue with this particular case because you’re standing here saying it is about you, talking about being the first woman. This has nothing to do with you being male or female. What this has to do with is, is this body ready to change the law and say look, an individual who has been found by a Federal Court to have violated two counts of federal wiretap statute then that court went ahead and ordered punitive damages against that person, is that the type of person we want to serve on the bench?” Farmer said. “If I were to be in a situation like that I would hope that the BPR would have taken my law license because an individual who acts like that doesn’t need to be an attorney let alone a judge. Period. End of conversation.”
Farmer continued, “This bill is about character. It’s about the type of character, the type of person male or female of who we want to serve on the bench. Who do we want in that black robe making decisions about your personal life. We’re here to make policy. Policy doesn’t have a set time.”
Members of the committee then questioned Jessee about her opinions on who should be permitted to be a judge and if a judge’s personal missteps could cloud a judge’s integrity.
District 45 Rep. Johnny Garrett from Goodlettsville had a brief back in forth with Jessee that ended in a question.
“If there is a lawyer that has been censured and it’s specific to a dishonest, a fraudulent, a deceitful, or an act that rises to the level of misrepresentation, I would ask you again is that lawyer qualified to be a judge?” Garrett asked Jessee.
Jessee responded, “Yes, depending on circumstances, the time, and the situation, absolutely.”
District 21 Rep. Lowell Russell from Vonore asked Jessee if she felt a previously censured judge could show good judgement from the bench.
“How would you feel to be before a judge who’s had a censure for dishonesty? Would you think you would get a fair trial?” Russell asked Jessee.
“Yes,” Jessee answered.
Some members of the committee expressed concern that the bill may have been targeted specifically at Jessee in its creation. The bill’s sponsor, District 69 Rep. Michael G. Curcio from Dickson, said it did not target anyone deliberately.
“This bill does not bar someone for life. It is a 10-year timeout. Our judges have got to be above reproach,” Curcio said. “It has absolutely nothing to do with any one person’s specific set of circumstances.”
As her time with the committee concluded, Jessee claimed that her ex-husband, current 5th District Rep. David Hawk of Greeneville, had been the initial filer of the legislation.
Hawk refuted that claim during a telephone call Friday.
“I was not the initial filer of the bill. House Bill 2538 was filed by another legislator initially,” Hawk said. “As with any piece of legislation, this bill is a work from the General Assembly.”
Hawk said he believed judges should be held to a high standard.
“I think that our judges should be above reproach, and that they should focus on being honest, fair, and impartial,” Hawk said. “I trust Greene County voters to elect the right person.”
After its passing through the Civil Justice Committee, the bill then moved through Calendar and Rules Committee on Thursday. It was placed on the House of Representatives’ Regular Calendar for April 7. If it were to be passed by the House and Senate as written, the bill would become law when signed by the governor.
A video of the Civil Justice Committee meeting can be seen at https://tnga.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=610&clip_id=26776 .