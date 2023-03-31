Legislation to authorize arrangements for school resource officers to be assigned to private schools in Tennessee is under consideration.
That measure and a separate bill that would require at least one full-time SRO to be assigned to all public schools were recently introduced in the House of Representatives and Senate, well before the active shooter incident Monday at a Christian private school in Nashville that took the lives of three children and three school employees.
Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools already have SROs assigned to each building with students. Greene County has two faith-based private schools that House Bill 1456 and Senate companion Bill 315 could apply to.
Greene County private school administrators this week said security measures have long been in place at both facilities.
Nashville police responded quickly Monday to the incident at The Covenant School. The 28-year-old female shooter, a former student at the school who was armed with assault rifles, died after being shot by police.
Funding challenges at some nonpublic schools is one reason some do not have full-time school resource officers.
Towering Oaks Christian School is on the grounds of Towering Oaks Baptist Church on Buckingham Road. Administrator Amy Pfaff-Biebel said Thursday that the school, which has students in grades K-12, is fortunate to have a part-time school resource officer.
Wayne Wilhoit, a retired Greene County Sheriff’s Department SRO, assumed the same role at Towering Oaks at the beginning of the current academic year..
“He is excessively appreciated. We are very, very thankful that we have him,” Pfaff-Biebel said. “We would have a full-time person if we could afford to do so. It’s an expense in the educational system that is needed.”
Through Thursday, there have been 13 school shootings in 2023 that resulted in injuries or deaths. There have been 157 such shootings since 2018, according to the independent news organization Education Week.
There were 51 school shootings involving injuries or deaths in 2022.
There were 35 active shooter incidents in 2021, 10 in 2020 and 24 each in 2019 and 2018.
Staff in both public and private schools are mindful of active shooter incidents that occur with disturbing regularity across the U.S.
“We have a broken and hurting society, and these people tend to hurt others,” Pfaff-Biebel said.
Randy Nomura is principal at Greeneville Adventist Academy on Takoma Avenue. Nomura said Thursday he is not familiar with specific bills pending in the General Assembly, but acknowledged that steps need to be taken to protect children and staff in Tennessee schools.
Greeneville Adventist Academy, a K-12 institution with about 105 students, is also dependent on private fundraising efforts.
“We have to explore that because the expense for a private school (for a full-time school resource officer) would be pretty significant,” Nomura said.
The school’s board of directors has discussed hiring an SRO in the past.
The issue will likely be on the agenda when directors meet in April.
“Several board members are saying maybe we should start looking at that (with the) possibility for the next school year,” Nomura said.
Both Greeneville Adventist Academy and Towering Oaks Christian School have safety measures in place. Like public schools in Greene County, staffs at both private schools have participated in active shooter scenario training exercises.
“We constantly stress with the faculty about being vigilant. We constantly discuss ways to improve school safety,” Nomura said. “There are ongoing discussions on ways to be more vigilant.”
While Greeneville Adventist Academy has no formal arrangement with the Greeneville Police Department, Nomura is confident police would rapidly respond if any threat of danger to students was reported.
“We don’t have a formal agreement, but we do have an understanding. They (often) park in our parking lot. It’s an informal agreement,” he said.
Pfaff-Biebel said that staff and administrators at Towering Oaks Christian School also strive to maintain robust safety standards.
As the active shooter incident was happening Monday in Nashville, Pfaff-Biebel said Towering Oaks school staff was in an unrelated meeting focusing on security.
“We have had an active shooter team for the last three years,” she said. The team consists of staff and church members.
“It’s best to be proactive, first and foremost, rather than reactive,” Pfaff-Biebel said. “We’re always working to improve security.”
Not all public school districts and law enforcement agencies in Tennessee have the financial ability or staffing to pay for school resource officers. State Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, said he spoke with the House sponsor of Bill 1174, Rep. Michael Hale, R-Smithville.
As introduced, the bill includes a provision that requires the state Department of Safety, in collaboration with the state Department of Education, to develop a school security assessment for use in Tennessee public schools.
“I certainly support the concept of the state financially supporting at least one school resource officer in every public school building. That makes sense,” Hawk said Wednesday.
Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, whose district previously included a section of Greene County, is sponsor of House Bill 1456. As introduced, the bill authorizes a private school and a local government “to execute a contract or memorandum of understanding to allow the law enforcement agency of the local government to provide school resource officers to the private school.”
Hawk is a supporter of that bill.
“(It) would allow public schools to partner with their local law enforcement agencies to retain school resource officers in their school buildings, as well. The private school can now negotiate with local law enforcement and pay for an SRO to be on premises at their facilities, if the private school chooses to do so,” Hawk said.
That isn’t always the case.
“More often than not, private elementary and secondary schools choose not to accept state and federal dollars because they don’t want the strings that may be attached to receiving those funds,” Hawk said. “If a private school in Greene County would like to go down the road of of exploring what receiving state monies looked like, I would be happy to open that dialog for them.”
Sheriff Wesley Holt said he has not read the proposed bills regarding SROs, but reiterated that county schools already have SROs assigned to them.
Police Chief Tim Ward said that he would support a bill that allows the possibility of having school resource officers in private schools.