The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night passed on first reading a 2022-23 city budget.
Mayor Alan Corley termed the spending package a “continuation budget” with a slight surplus of revenues over expenditures. But the city will also benefit from an infusion of funds not reflected in the proposed budget.
No major new expenditures are planned in the budget year beginning on July 1 and ending on June 30, 2023, Corley said.
A public hearing will be held before before commissioners consider adopting on second reading the 2022-23 city budget at the board’s June 27 meeting. A public hearing will be held before commissioners formally adopt the city budget.
Total city income is estimated at $924,667. Expenditures total $918,069. Anticipated income from the city waste treatment plant brings the surplus to $12,098.
Tusculum has no property tax, but receives funding from its share of state taxes collected at businesses within city limits.
A financial boon to the city comes from updated U.S. Census figures that show the population of Tusculum increased from 2,663 in 2010 to 3,298 in 2020. Funding formulas used by the state to distribute Tusculum’s share of tax revenues based on population have increased accordingly.
“There are some major revenue changes because of an increase in population, in a positive way,” Corley told commissioners.
According to an estimate from the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service, state sales tax revenues to Tusculum in the 2022-23 budget year will be $366,078, compared to the $272,000 received during the current budget year. Revenues from the state gas and motor fuel tax are estimated at $118,728, compared to $98,000 in the 2021-22 budget year. State beer tax revenues have increased as well, Corley told commissioners.
ARPA, OPIOID LAWSUIT FUNDS
An American Rescue Plan Act distribution to Tusculum relating to the COVID-19 epidemic will provide $275,000 to the city in the coming budget year. ARPA funds will be used toward the construction of a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station on land across from city hall on Alexander Street. About $11,000 has been spent for city employee bonuses relating to duty during the virus epidemic.
The ARPA and opioid lawsuit settlement funds are not included in 2022-23 budget figures.
“It will go in separate funds,” Corley said.
Amendments reflecting the infusion of ARPA and opioid lawsuit funds may be included as amendments to the final budget commissioners will consider on second reading at the board’s June 27 meeting.
Adjustments have been made in the proposed 2022-23 budget to reflect the increased cost of fuel and a 4% increase in pay for city employees, he said.
“Who knows what’s going to happen with fuel?” Corley said. “It’s all a moving target with the projections.”
Also included in the 2022-23 budget proposal is $20,000 toward funding Greene County-Greeneville 911 operations. The current budget year contribution is $10,000. Corley said the county 911 agency requested a contribution of $40,000 in 2022-23.
The $20,000 contribution is upon Corley’s recommendation.
The city may also retain a part-time bookkeeper in 2022-23.
“Last year we talked about hiring a part-time bookkeeper and that’s still our plan,” Corley said.
The proposed 2022-23 budget is subject to modifications.
“It can be changed. If something needs to be changed, we will certainly make that change,” Corley said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business:
- Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief, said April was the busiest month on record for the fire department. The fire department responded to 28 total calls, including eight structure fires, seven motor vehicle collisions and three grass and outside fire investigations. Of the 28 calls, 24 were outside city limits.
- Shelton also reminded commissioners that the fire department’s annual barbecue supper fundraiser will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at the Alexander Street fire station, “with more food for anticipated larger crowds.”
- Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene said he completed a 40-hour Use of Force class that will help reduce possible liability exposure. Greene said recently hired Officer Josh Kyker completed a 40-hour Instructor Development Certification course.
- Corley said bids for a new fire department truck to be paid for through a Community Development Block Grant were opened last week. A review of the bids continues.