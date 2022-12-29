An ordinance to amend the City of Tusculum’s municipal zoning ordinance to add R1-A and R2-A zoning districts was not approved at Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting due to the lack of a second by commissioners.
Concerns by some residents about potential effects of development on smaller parcels of property is the apparent cause.
Lack of a second on a motion to amend the ordinance proposed by Mayor Alan Corley effectively quashes the proposed municipal zoning ordinance amendment. Any similar future proposal would be subject to review by the Tusculum Planning Commission, two readings of the ordinance by commissioners and a public hearing before the second reading.
The proposed amendment before the board Tuesday night was approved Nov. 8 by the planning commission and on first reading Nov. 28 by commissioners.
During the public hearing segment of Tuesday night’s meeting, former Tusculum City Attorney James Mercer voiced opposition to the ordinance amendment. Mercer is a city resident. After Corley advanced the motion, no second was made by the board’s other two members, Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton and Commissioner Mike Burns.
Discussions at the planning commission and board’s November meetings noted ongoing “steep” rising costs of home and infrastructure construction and a preference by some developers and homeowners for smaller lots and structures.
The proposed amendments adding zoning subsections in Tusculum were intended to address those concerns, Burns said at the time. Burns is also planning commission vice-chairman.
The amendments would have included subsections covering specifications for R-1 (low density residential) and R-2 (high density residential) districts.
R1-A has the “same intent and standards for the R-1 district except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer and the side yard is reduced,” according to information provided to the planning commission and board members.
R1-A would have incorporated “the same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-1 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 12,000 square feet and the minimum side yard is 10 feet,” according to the proposed ordinance amendment.
The minimum lot specified in existing R-1 zoning is 15,000 square feet with sanitary sewer systems and 20,000 square feet without sanitary sewer systems, with a minimum side yard requirement of 15 feet.
The R2-A proposal had “the same intent and standards” as the R-2 District “except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer.”
R2-A would have included “the same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-2 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 6,500 square feet.”
The minimum lot size in existing R-2 zoning is 7,500 square feet for a family of up to four members, with 2,500 square feet for each additional family member.
Britton voted in favor of the proposed zoning ordinance amendment on first reading in November, but said Thursday she later had second thoughts.
New subdivisions that may have used the subsections in the proposed amendment would have meant “more people and we will need to add police (staffing) and we haven’t budgeted for that,” she said.
The City of Tusculum has two full-time police officers. The city had a population of 2,663 people in 2010, compared to a population of 3,298 in 2020, an increase of 23.8%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“My concern is how (future development) is going to affect our school traffic and our infrastructure (like) city streets,” Britton said.
Britton noted the city has not benefitted from any major retail development and corresponding sales tax revenue since she became a commissioner in 2011.
“We are going to need additional income,” she said.
Mercer expressed concern about the possible effect of future development on property values in Tusculum.
Britton said others have expressed similar concerns about property values and increased traffic in the city. She added that smaller lots would be required to hook into a sewer system. The Town of Greeneville currently has a moratorium on extending existing sewer lines into Tusculum, which has a sewer treatment plant that could accommodate some development.
A subdivision developer would be responsible for expenses related to sewer system extension in the city, Corley told the board.
“My main thing is just police protection, traffic and maintaining city streets,” Britton said.
A proposed municipal zoning ordinance amendment “can be revisited” in the future, she said.