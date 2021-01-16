An assistant district attorney general who went to the Jan. 6 pro-Donald Trump rally in Washington says he was shocked at the outcome of the event, which ended with an violent mob storming the U.S. Capitol building.
David Baker, a Greene County prosecutor, attended the rally as a private citizen and not as a representative of the district attorney general’s office or any other official entity. Baker not among those who entered the Capitol building.
Baker commented Jan. 9 on what he saw in answer to questions on his Facebook page, and added a few comments in a brief telephone conversation on Jan. 11.
Baker took vacation time from his job to attend the rally with others from Greene County. Baker said he kept his distance from the Capitol Building and was not among members of the mob that forced their way into the building.
Those who got inside, including people identified by the FBI as members of far right-wing groups, caused extensive damage. Some assaulted law enforcement officers trying to hold them back. Five people, including one U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the violence.
Baker condemned the actions of those who invaded the Capitol building.
“I don’t think those were Trump supporters. It was a coordinated effort, I think,” he said Jan. 11. “They were not there to protest the (presidential) election.”
Baker said he and others looking to peacefully protest the results of the election, which have been repeatedly characterized as fraudulent by Trump, were unwittingly caught up in events they didn’t anticipate or sanction.
“I got played like a fiddle,” he said.
In a Jan. 9 social media message, Baker described the events of Jan. 6 in Washington.
“I was at Washington Monument from 7 a.m. and stayed there throughout Trump's entire speech, but apparently there were already massive crowds forming at the Capitol Building before his speech ended,” he wrote.
“We marched from the Washington Monument toward the Capitol Building down Constitution Avenue. We decided to go to our hotel, which was maybe not quite a mile from the Capitol Building, before going on to the Capitol Building, because we were hungry and freezing,” Baker wrote.
Baker estimated it was “at least two hours between Trump's speech and us arriving at the Capitol grounds, so I couldn't tell you anything firsthand what was going on at the Capitol when the chaos erupted.”
Baker and his companions went to the Capitol Building “and joined a huge crowd that was chanting and singing,” he wrote.
“I, nor anyone I know, even thought about or discussed going inside,” Baker wrote.
Baker has been 3rd Judicial District prosecutor since 2008, and was twice an intern for former U.S. Rep. Bill Jenkins. He’s well familiar with the Capitol Building layout.
“That being said, I have no idea where people were able to gain entry, but on a normal day it is impossible to just walk in, so I'm shocked that anyone was able to get in on a day when every congressman and the vice president were inside all while hundreds of thousands (I estimate well over a million) were there to protest the certification of the electoral college,” Baker wrote.
After rioters were cleared out of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and order restored, Congress reconvened and confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s November 2020 electoral college victory.
National Guard troops and other law enforcement agencies now in Washington will provide a heavy security presence on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, when Biden will formally be sworn in as president.
Baker said that as a citizen, he has the First Amendment right to protest the electoral process and voice his political views. He acknowledged in a Jan. 9 social media post that repeated allegations by Trump and what spurred the violent events of Jan. 6 is a politically combustable issue.
“I’m hearing people are getting fired for just going to the rally,” Baker wrote.
Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District attorney general and Baker’s boss, confirmed Saturday in an email that Baker was in Washington on his own time and not as a representative of the district attorney’s office.
“Mr. Baker did take personal leave on Jan. 6th. I remember signing the leave authorization,” Armstrong wrote.
“Many people were in Washington, D.C., on the 6th of January exercising their constitutional rights of free speech and freedom of assembly. It is unfortunate that a few took it upon themselves to go further and engage in violent and illegal activity which we all condemn,” Armstrong said in the email.
“The actions of a few should not be used to paint the whole as engaging in unlawful activity. Our country is founded on fundamental principles of freedom, not the least of which is freedom of speech and assembly,” Armstrong said.