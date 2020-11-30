Small Business Saturday took on a deeper significance as some retailers struggle to survive in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shopping public understands how critical the 2020 holiday shopping season is to small businesses. Wearing masks and observing other safety protocols, Greene County residents and visitors from the area turned out Saturday to lend support.
They had numerous options, including a “Shop Small Christmas Craft Show” held in a vacant retail space at Greeneville Commons Shopping Center. About 25 local artisans selling wood crafts, jewelry, boutique items and other creations participated.
Shop Small Greene, Greene County’s version of the event, is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year for smaller, locally owned businesses, according to the Greene County Partnership.
The National Retail Foundation recently issued a hopeful forecast predicting about $760 billion in total sales during the holiday shopping season, about a 5 percent increase over 2019.
“We’ve had a really good crowd,” said Tammy Kinser, who organized the Christmas Craft Show. “We’ve got vendors here from Morristown and up into Northeast Tennessee.”
Kinser, former longtime director of tourism for the Greene County Partnership, had her “Jorkelwrey” cork jewelry craft booth set up at the show. She said vendors are happy to have the opportunity to sell their wares with so many shows canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Basically, it’s a celebration of small businesses,” Kinser said. “We’ve not had craft shows this year because of COVID. Many people have this as a supplemental income. You may have some that have been laid off.”
The public wanted to support the vendors.
“We’ve had an amazing crowd of people just wanting to get out,” Kinser said. “It’s an opportunity to get out in front of these folks.”
Part of the annual Small Business Saturday event was the Shop Small Greene Scavenger Hunt. Shoppers had a scavenger hunt form stamped as they went to different businesses, and turned it in at the last one they visited. Each stamp qualified participants to be eligible for a prize drawing. Prizes will be distributed by the Greene County Partnership.
Anna Senuta, who recently moved to Greeneville, was selling handy “sidekicks” for secure storage of cellphones and identification, along with fabric “bowl cozies.”
Many people stopped by her “Outback Annie” booth to look at and purchase Senuta’s handcrafted creations.
“I like the traffic in here and they like the crafts,” Senuta said. “They are looking to complete their Christmas lists.”
Amanda Hopson of Greeneville displayed distinctive “Welcomish” welcome signs to be hung on doors. Her business, AH Custom Design, has a booth in the Gypsy Soul Market on East Bernard Avenue.
“It is just a side job for me, a hobby. I do really well with it,” Hopson said. “I’m extremely busy.”
Mary Wiley, a full-time nurse from Hancock County, found time to secure a booth at the event. She was selling Young Living Essential Oils.
“It’s awesome. I had several (shows) scheduled for this year and they all got canceled. This is a blessing to be able to have this,” Wiley said.
Customers stopped by the recently opened Paisley Peach Trading Co. at 1307 Tusculum Blvd. to shop for women’s clothing and accessories and have their scavenger hunt forms stamped by owner Renee Britton.
“It’s going good. We’ve had a steady crowd this morning,” Britton said. “Our sales have been really good today.”
Merchandise with a Greeneville theme was a popular holiday gift item Saturday at the Greene County Partnership building on Academy Street.
“It’s been great. We probably had 50 (shoppers) this morning,” said Joni Parker, Greene County Partnership general manager.
“We’ve had a tremendous turnout. They stop by to buy ornaments and send them to their family and friends. It’s pride — Greeneville pride,” Parker said. “They can safely go out and do these things.”
Jade Ricker, owner of the Mercantile Depot on West Depot Street, smiled as she assisted shoppers in the crowded business.
“It’s been amazing today. We’ve had a wonderful turnout,” Ricker said. “We need to have more events like this throughout the year.”
More than 50 vendors exhibit inside the Mercantile Depot, which opened in October.
Even during the pandemic, “Greeneville has been very supportive of small businesses,” Ricker said. “They are keeping it local, and I appreciate it.”
Shoppers Saturday understood how important it is to patronize local small businesses during turbulent times.
“It’s rather essential, actually. This is the bedrock of our society. There are people who work every day,” said Robert Mitchell, who came from Washington County to visit the Shop Small Christmas Craft Show.
“If they don’t make money at these things, it doesn’t trickle up, if you will. If they’re not working, nobody is working,” Mitchell said.
Kristen Seaton was shopping downtown on Depot Street.
“It helps our community to put some money back into our community. After this year, they need it,” Seaton said. “I feel like everybody should do what they’re comfortable with.”
McKinsey Chambers, also on West Depot Street, wore clothing purchased at a business there.
“I love shopping at the small businesses. That’s where I got this vest from,” Chambers said.
A sign in the front door of the Paisley Peach summed up the sentiments of Small Business Saturday participants:
“Share Joy, Shop Small. The holiday looks a little different this year, but we can still share a lot of cheer.”
More than 30 traditional Small Business Saturday participants attracted shoppers on Saturday.
Businesses included Artistic Printers, Back Porch Antiques, Baileyton Antique Mall and General Mercantile, The Blessed Bee Herbs, Bee Well Day Spa Bravo Home Design & Decor, Brolin & Bailey Co., Broyles General Store, Brown Nest Mercantile, Brumley’s Expressions, The Burlap Bunny, the Catalyst Coffee Company, Central Drug Store, Creamy Cup, Creekside Vinyl, Esther and Ella Boutique and the Greeneville Antique Market.
Also participating were the Gypsy Soul Market, Mercantile on Depot, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Mountain Song Jewelers, Paisley Peach Trading Co., Pritchard Design, Sleep Solutions Mattress Gallery, Still Waters Antiques, The Greene House, Town Square Package Store and Uprooted Health.
“This is a great opportunity to buy local, shop local and support Greene County,” Parker said.