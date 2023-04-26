Greeneville lawyer Crystal Goan Jessee received a public censure this week from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee for violating rules of professional conduct.
The public censure relates to her representation of a client in a 2022 case before Greene County General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.
“A public censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney’s ability to practice law,” the Board of Professional Responsibility noted in a news release.
The censure states that while representing her client in a criminal case, Jessee “filed a poorly drafted and ambiguous motion to recuse.”
In the motion and affidavit, Jessee “made a frivolous statement concerning the judge’s representation of his current wife in a prior divorce proceeding without making reasonable inquiry regarding the truth of this assertion,” according to the Board of Professional Responsibility news release.
Jessee’s statement “implied that such conduct by the judge was improper. Further, Ms. Jessee made a reckless statement that the judge had endorsed her opponent in an election in violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct,” the release states.
At the time the case was heard before Bailey in 2022, Jessee was a candidate in a primary for a 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge position. She was unsuccessful in the primary bid.
By her acts, the Board of Professional Responsibility found that Jessee violated three rules of professional conduct — diligence, meritorious claims and contentions and guidelines regarding judicial and legal officials — “and is hereby publicly censured for this violation,” according to the board.
Jessee issued a brief comment Tuesday in response to the public censure.
“Unfortunately, it is my understanding that I am not allowed to comment on any censures. However, please make sure the public is aware that this in no way impacts my ability to practice law and my door remains open and everyone is welcome to stop by the office, or call, to express their support, (at) 638-4006,” Jessee wrote in an email response.
The actions that led up to the public censure by the Board of Professional Responsibility stem from a contentious legal relationship between Jessee and Bailey.
CENSURE BACKGROUND
In March 2022, Bailey approved Jessee’s motion to recuse himself from presiding over a driving under the influence case for a client she was representing.
In his recusal order, however, Bailey asserted Jessee made false statements in her motion, and stated he had “developed serious concerns about Ms. Jessee’s honesty and integrity in handling this case.”
In addition to making accusations of false statements in his order of recusal, Bailey also referenced a 2012 finding by a federal magistrate judge in U.S. District Court.
The magistrate judge found Jessee civilly liable to her first husband for violating the Federal Wiretapping Act and the Tennessee Wiretapping Act by “tricking” her then-husband into signing an altered prenuptial agreement; and Jessee changing pages of an order signed by then-Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wright, according to the court filing.
Jessee stated in a motion filed in February 2022 that she was seeking Bailey to recuse himself from the DUI case she was defending “based upon the extensive acrimonious relationship between counsel for the defendant and the judge.”
Jessee stated in her motion she appeared in Bailey’s court only once since 2011 when she was pregnant and Bailey tried to set a hearing the week she was due to deliver, resulting in “a fuss about the matter” between the two.
Jessee alleged that Bailey has “spoken ill” toward her, referring to her as a “black widow” and campaigning against her in the 2022 judicial primary election by seeking advertising for her opponent on his daughter’s high school basketball team banner.
Bailey is married to the ex-wife of Jesse’s second husband, State Rep. David Hawk.
Jessee stated she had to testify that her previous husband believed Bailey was having an affair with Hawk’s ex-wife before they were married.
“Judge Bailey knew of this at the time it occurred and was upset,” Jessee stated in her motion.
Jessee stated that the only reason she appeared in Bailey’s court was she had to complete a case started by her husband and law partner Thomas C. Jessee, who died in 2021.
When she appeared before Bailey seeking a continuance, Jessee alleged that Bailey was “rude and degrading,” and offered dates that didn’t work for Jessee because she had conflicting case appearances in other counties.
“(Bailey) demanded to know which courts,” Jessee stated in her motion. “Judge Bailey clearly forgot that (Jessee) has absorbed her deceased husband/partner’s cases, requiring counsel to be in court almost every day. Rather than working with (Jessee), the judge was rude and short, until a time was determined.”
RESPONSE OF JUDGE
In March 2022, Bailey filed an an order recusing himself from the pending DUI case, citing a “false statements” made by Jessee “in her handling of this case, particularly those statements relating to (Judge Bailey’s) family members.”
Bailey denied any animosity toward Jessee or “acrimonious relationship.”
Referring to difficulty resetting cases, Bailey responded that Jessee “made representations about her schedule that made her seem busier and less often available than the vast majority of attorneys appearing (in his court).”
Bailey stated that the frequency that Jessee was unavailable raised concern that she was seeking a delay as a tactical advantage for her client. He said his treatment of Jessee was no different than any other attorney in a similar circumstance.
Bailey stated that Jessee’s motion included false statements regarding his family, which violated her ethical requirements as a member of the Bar.
Jessee “makes outrageous and absolutely false statements alleging that (Bailey) had an inappropriate relationship with (his current wife) prior to (their) marriage. That statement is unequivocally false. Further, in her motion she alleges that (Bailey) represented (his current wife) during her divorce proceeding, which was almost 23 years ago, and this statement is unequivocally false,” the order states.
Bailey stated he and his current wife went on their first date a month or two after her divorce was final, and Chancery Court records would verify that he didn’t represent her.
SPONSORSHIP ALLEGATION
Regarding the basketball team sponsorship referenced in Jessee’s motion, Bailey stated that it would have been inappropriate for him to seek sponsorship from her for his daughter’s high school team for the 2021-22 season, and apparently none of the other 15 team members or their families sought her sponsorship.
“I was made aware of an email threatening some type of legal action that Ms. Jessee sent to the athletic director of Greeneville High School and multiple other high school officials making allegations of violations by the school system of Tennessee law,” Bailey’s order stated. “Because of Ms. Jessee’s actions, the sponsors who were office holders or candidates for the upcoming election had their signs covered up by the athletic director from late December (2021) until the end of the basketball season.”
Bailey further stated as “a side note, about two weeks after Ms. Jessee sent the threatening email to Greeneville City School officials, (Bailey) was attending (his) daughter’s basketball game at Cherokee High School. Ms. Jessee was the only judicial candidate with a sponsorship sign in the gym. This is further evidence of Ms. Jessee taking positions on issues when it benefits her.”
Jessee, Bailey continued, “obviously had no problem with political signs in a school gym in Hawkins County since she had the political sign hanging in the gym — but she did in Greeneville since she did not have a political sign hanging in the gym.”
Bailey also contested Jessee’s assertion that she inherited the DUI case from her deceased husband.
Bailey noted that Thomas Jessee passed away in July of 2021, but the DUI arrest was alleged to have occurred in November 2021.