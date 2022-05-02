Candidates in the Republican primary for 3rd Judicial District Public Defender have relied on self-financing and contributions from supporters during their campaigns leading up to Tuesday's primary.
Todd Estep and DeAnna Snyder are both assistant public defenders. Estep, of Greene County, and Snyder, of Hawkins County, have both served for years under Greg Eichelman, the longtime 3rd Judicial District public defender who is not running for reelection.
In addition to campaign contributions, Estep and Snyder have both drawn on personal funds and loans to get their messages out to residents of the four-county 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hancock, Hamblen and Hawkins counties.
The Public Defender’s Office provides provide legal services and representation to individuals accused of crimes that carry the potential for jail or prison time and can’t afford to retain private counsel.
Estep and Snyder both have extensive experience representing defendants as assistant public defenders.
Estep has outspent Snyder by a wide margin in the primary campaign for public defender, according to the most recent public record campaign financial disclosure statements filed with the Greene County Election Commission that track spending through April 23.
Campaign-related expenditures by Estep reported from January 2021 through April 23 total $53,940. Of that amount, self-endorsed loans total $37,000 with $8,522 in self-contributions to the campaign.
Monetary contributions to Estep’s campaign total $20,832.
Campaign-related expenditures by Snyder reported from January 2021 through April 23 total $13,194.
Monetary contributions to Snyder’s campaign total $13,194. Self-endorsed loans total $4,179 and self-contributions to the campaign total $1,200.
TODD ESTEP
Estep spent $30,276 between April 1 and 23 in a late primary campaign push that includes mail-out cards, billboards and other forms of advertising, according to his financial disclosure statements.
Estep worked with Targeted Strategy, a Knoxville marketing and public affairs firm that provides political consulting strategies to candidates. Expenses between April 1 and 23 include $26,335 for direct mail to 3rd Judicial District residents, printing, postage and digital advertising, and newspaper and radio advertising.
Contributions between April 1 and 23 to Estep’s campaign total $14,030, including two self-endorsed contributions totaling $12,000.
Expenditures between Jan. 16 and March 31 by Estep total $10,595, for advertising in newspapers and radio, other forms of advertising, sponsorships, signs and related printing expenses.
Contributions during the time frame total $25,928, including a $25,000 self-endorsed loan.
Expenditures between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, total $12,639, for printing, advertising, event sponsorships and donations, parade candy and professional services by Targeted Strategy.
Contributions to Estep’s campaign during the time frame total $14,203.
Expenditures between Jan. 16, 2021, and June 30, 2022, total $1,429. Expenses include advertising and a $500 donation to the Greene County Republican Women.
Contributions to Estep’s campaign during the time frame total $3,676.
Estep, a Greeneville resident, received a majority of his campaign contributions from Greene County attorneys and other donors from the county.
DEANNA SNYDER
Contributions between April 1 and 23 to Snyder’s campaign total $1,163.
Expenditures between April 1 and 23 for Snyder total $1,137.
Contributions between Jan. 16 and March 31 to Snyder’s campaign total $3,579, in addition to $3,679 in self-endorsed loans taken out by the candidate.
Expenditures for the time frame total $7,589, spent on advertising in newspapers and radio, other forms of advertising, sponsorships, signs and related printing expenses.
Contributions to Snyder’s campaign between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, total $3,775, including $700 in self-contributions.
Expenditures during the time frame total $3,612, for printing, advertising, signs, event sponsorships and donations and other services.
Contributions to Snyder’s campaign between Jan. 16, 2021, and June 30, 2021, total $1,100, including a $500 self-endorsed loan.
Expenditures between Jan. 16, 2021, and June 30, 2022, total $676. Expenses include advertising and a $500 donation to the Greene County Republican Women.
Many of the contributors to Snyder’s campaign are attorneys and other citizens from Hawkins County. She is a Whitesburg resident.
PRIMARY MAY 3
Eichelman’s salary as 3rd Judicial District public defender was $147,060 in 2016, the most recent date available. The figure is from the Tennessee Public Defender’s Conference, which oversees public defenders in each state judicial district.
The term of office for public defender is eight years.
Early primary voting began April 13 and continued through April 28. The winner of the primary Tuesday will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election.
Incumbent 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong is running unopposed in the Republican primary for a second eight-year term.