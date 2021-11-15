Paint, household cleaning agents and other potentially hazardous substances have a way of accumulating in houses as the years go by.
A household hazardous waste collection Saturday in the parking lot of Hal Henard Elementary School allowed the public to dispose of unwanted materials.
Bob Fletcher, of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Materials Management Program, oversaw the collection of materials placed in barrels by a contractor and taken away for safe disposal.
About 120 carloads of hazardous waste were dropped off Saturday at the collection site, Fletcher said.
Cans of paint, household cleaning chemicals, flammable fluids and florescent lights were stacked to be loaded into a nearby truck.
Fletcher said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed holding hazardous waste collections in Tennessee counties for 18 months, creating a backlog.
“We do it once a year per county,” he said. “(Materials) are managed in a environmentally acceptable way. A lot of it is incinerated.”
Stacks of florescent lights were dropped off at the collection site. Mercury is removed from each light, and glass and aluminum end caps are recycled.
Between 3,000 and 5,000 pounds are typically collected annually at each site, Fletcher said.
“There’s a safety aspect, absolutely. It gets material out of consumers’ households,” he said.
Fletcher said 60 percent of all calls to poison control centers are related to household cleaners ingested by children, adults and pets.
“If we can get unwanted chemicals out of the households, it makes it safer for citizens and solid waste workers and it keeps it out of the trash system,” Fletcher said.
The household hazardous waste collection is done in coordination with Keep Greene Beautiful and the Greene County Solid Waste Office.
The next collection in Greene County will be held in 2022. Collections are typically held in the fall.
“It’s a critical issue. We probably need to do more education,” Fletcher said. “A lot of people don’t consider they have hazardous waste in their homes.”
Each county event is also open to the general public from other counties, Fletcher said.
For more information, visit the TDEC household hazardous waste site at https://www.tn.gov/environment/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-program.html.