Tennesseeans are urged to “think big and dream big” about the future as the state looks to entirely change its funding formula for public schools, Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn told those gathered Wednesday on behalf of Northeast Tennessee’s students and schools.
Greeneville hosted the fifth of eight statewide public town halls on Wednesday evening at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC). The town halls are part of the initial stage of the state’s review of its funding formula for public education and are designed to provide an in-person opportunity for educators, parents and anyone invested in the future of public education in Tennessee to weigh in.
Schwinn emphasized the review is intended to lead to the development of an entirely new formula, not revise the existing one, in what she called “one of the most important policy considerations we can make as a state.”
The Basic Education Program (BEP) distributes state funds to districts based on enrollment, while Schwinn said she would like to see Tennessee move to a student-based funding system in which funding would be applied directly to students, based on their needs.
The BEP has been in place for three decades without meaningful updates, and Schwinn said there are several reasons why it is a good time to change it, including lessons learned during the pandemic and an influx of federal funding.
“We know there is a lot we want to be true for our kids right now, and we need to make sure when we think about building a new funding system that we take into account all the needs of all students across the state,” Schwinn said.
She said in this initial stage of the process, the door is open for public feedback and ideas, which are best submitted in writing online. Comments made during the town halls will also be part of the record and included among items for subcommittees to consider, Schwinn said.
Director of Greene County Schools David McLain, Greeneville City School Board Chair Cindy Luttrell, Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor and State Rep. David Hawk were among local leaders who made comments Wednesday evening.
McLain advocated for rural districts like Greene County and asked what the state has considered in terms of rural students’ and districts’ needs.
“In terms of rural communities, this is a great example of what we can talk about in a student-based formula,” Schwinn said. “What do we need to fund for students no matter what, wherever they live in the state?”
Schwinn said a baseline for all students would include costs of instruction, counselors and nurses and custodial services, and then weights can be added to each student’s cost depending on their needs. Additional transportation costs for rural students, for example, can be added to a student’s funding, Schwinn said.
Luttrell asked how the state will ensure public funding is going to public schools, Taylor advocated for state-funded mandatory pre-kindergarten and Hawk said a priority for him will be to eliminate “unfunded mandates” and ensure funding is provided for any state-level requirement.
Members of the pubic can submit feedback over the coming months, and it will be distributed to the most appropriate of the 18 subcommittees announced recently by the state to consider and weigh. Subcommittees include a range of stakeholders including education professionals and legislators, while the steering committee is comprised of legislators as they will ultimately decide what is implemented.
The BEP will remain in place until a new formula is approved.
Comments and ideas should be emailed to tnedu.funding@tn.gov.