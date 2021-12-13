The public is invited to honor and remember the men and women who bravely served the county’s armed forces during the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony on Saturday, a press release from the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site said.
The National Park Service will host this free ceremony at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The ceremony will include remarks by Rep. David Hawk (R-5) and Grady Barefield, chaplain of the Greene County Honor Guard. The featured speaker is Robert E. Joyce, Jr., CEO, Forensic Engineering Services, the release said.
Colors will be presented by the Greene County Veterans Association Honor Guard, and the Sons of the American Revolution. Additional ceremony honor guards will be provided courtesy of the Greeneville High School JROTC and Green County Air Force JROTC Cadets, according to the release, and the national anthem will be performed by representatives of the Greeneville Theater Guild.
All graves in the cemetery will have a wreath thanks to support from the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, TEVET and community members, the release said.
General parking for the ceremony will be at Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 E. Vann Road, with free shuttle service provided by Premier Transportation of Greeneville to the cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing after the ceremony.
Limited disabled parking will be available at the National Cemetery with overflow parking onto Monument Avenue. The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Visitor Center will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate this event.
For more information contact the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site at 638-3551 or visit www.nps.gov/anjo