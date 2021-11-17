Heavy equipment has moved in and big changes are starting to happen in Downtown Greeneville. The Town of Greeneville along with Vaughn & Melton, The Greene County Partnership, and Main Street: Greeneville will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Downtown Redevelopment at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, according to a news release.
The ceremony will be held at the intersection of Main and Depot streets. The general public is invited and encouraged to attend the groundbreaking for this highly anticipated project that will bring upgraded utilities and streetscapes to the downtown area.
The groundbreaking will kick off the Greene County Partnership’s Shop Small Greene event, which is traditionally the largest shopping day for small locally owned businesses. Event organizers want the public to remember businesses on Depot Street are open and ready to kick off a big holiday shopping season.
Holiday shoppers are encouraged to start Shop Small Greene off by attending the groundbreaking, stopping by the local shops on Depot Street, and then making their way to the Holiday Market being held in the Greene County Partnership’s parking lot. Several crafters are lined up, as well as food trucks, and of course Santa with his sleigh will be available for photos at the market.
For more information on the groundbreaking ceremony or Shop Small Greene, call the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111 or email chamber@greenecop.com. For more information on the Downtown Redevelopment project visit www.DowntownGreeneville.com or text “greeneville” to 313131 to receive updates.