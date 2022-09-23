Public Invited To Free Pickleball Clinic Sunday Sep 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A free clinic to demonstrate how to play pickleball will be held 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Greene County-Greeneville Tennis Center, 1209 Hal Henard Road.The event is free and open to the public, organizers noted in a news release. However, pre-registration is encouraged by emailing greenecotennis@gmail.com.All ages are welcome to participate in the clinic, the release continues. Participants should wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes Paddles and balls will be provided.“If you haven’t heard, Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S.,” organizers say. “People like to say it’s a mash-up of ping pong, badminton and tennis.”To ask questions or RSVP, email greenecotennis@gmail.com or waltersanna4@gmail.com. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tennis Shoe Paddle Organizer Sport Internet Table Tennis Music Public Clothes Participant Tennis Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Carr Is Newest Greene County School Resource Officer Hazzard Fest Set Sept. 23-24 At Greene Co. Fairgrounds Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard Sept 7 Bar Stools In Bank Lanes: The Greene Offers 'Something Different' Forest Service: Horse Creek Recreation Area Will Get The Care It Needs