Andrew Johnson National Historic Site (NHS) will host an official flag retirement ceremony at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm. Tuesday, which is Flag Day.
“After flying above the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery for the past year, the time has come to replace the American flag, which has served as a faithful sentinel above these hallowed grounds,” a news release from the cemetery said. “The public is invited to participate in this unique ceremony in which the American flag will be retired with dignity.”
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the cemetery, located at 121 Monument Ave. and continue until 7:30 p.m. The cemetery will remain open until dusk.
Visitors of all ages will have an opportunity to participate in the ceremony and discover how an American flag should be properly retired with honor, according to the news release. “The event will commemorate the men and women whose bravery and sacrifice made possible the country we live in and the rights we enjoy today,” the agency said the news release.
Visitors of all ages, especially Scouts and other youth organizations from the community, are invited and encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Visitor Center at 423-638-3551.