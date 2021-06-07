The time has come to replace the American flag at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, and a flag retirement ceremony is scheduled for Monday in celebration of National Flag Day. The public is invited to attend the free event.
The event will begin at 6 p.m., and the cemetery, located at 121 Monument Ave., will be open until 8 p.m. that evening for the event, a press release from the national park said.
The event represents an opportunity for visitors to learn how the national flag should be retired with honor, and it will commemorate the men and woman resting in the ceremony, the release said.
Visitors of all ages, especially Scouts and other youth organizations from the community, are invited and encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Visitor Center at 638-3551.
Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is administered by the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, which is one of the 423 parks in the National Park System. To learn more about parks and the National Park Service programs in America’s communities visit www.nps.gov.