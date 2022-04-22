To celebrate 80 years since the Andrew Johnson National Monument was first established in Greeneville, local National Park Service staff are inviting the community to a reception on Wednesday.
According to a press release from the site, it was established on April 27, 1942, in the midst of World War II, by presidential proclamation. The park was expanded in 1963 with the purchase of the Early Home belonging to Johnson, and the park as a whole was redesignated by Congress as the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, as it is known today.
The ceremony on Wednesday will by in the back yard of the Johnson home at 209 S. Main St.
Former employees of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site are invited to join the festivities, the release said.
For more information contact the site’s visitor center at 638-3551.