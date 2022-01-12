Greene County community members are invited to attend a virtual town hall meeting Thursday evening to learn about a new early childhood education initiative, Bright Start TN.
Parents, K-3 teachers and administrators, childcare and preschool educators, health and mental health providers, social service agencies, local employers, government officials, faith community leaders and any interested community members are invited to attend.
A statewide initiative of Tennesseans for Quality Early Education, Bright Start TN is being developed to accelerate early learning outcomes and close achievement and opportunity gaps for Tennessee children from birth through third grade, according to a press release.
The Sriving Toward Resilience & Opportunity for the Next Generation Accountable Care Community, comprised of nearly 300 area organizations and led by a 24-member council representing Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, has been selected to lead Bright Start Northeast Tennessee, one of six inaugural community partnerships.
The Thursday meeting is to introduce Bright Start TN to the Greene County community and invite discussion about how best to work together to support a bright start in life for Tennessee children, according to the Eventbrite page for the meeting, now being held virtually.
The meeting, scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m., is open to the public and free to join, but participants are asked to register in order to receive the link to join.