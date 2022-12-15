The public is invited to attend a special event on Saturday at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery to honor and remember the men and women who bravely served our county’s armed forces.
The event is part of the National Wreaths Across America program, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad each December.
Locally, the National Park Service will host this free ceremony at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, located at 121 Monument Ave., in Greeneville, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
A NPS news release states that remarks will be offered at the Saturday event by State Rep. David Hawk, R-5th, of Greeneville; Grady Barefield, chaplain of the Greene County Honor Guard, and George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.
“The featured speaker for the ceremony will be Robert (Bob) Rediske, Chief Petty Officer, United States Navy, retired,” the release says. “Rediske served two years aboard the U.S.S. Greeneville as a Fire Control Officer, but his career spans 20 years of active military service.”
Colors will be presented by the Greene County Honor Guard. Cadets with the Greeneville High School JROTC and the Greene County Air Force JROTC are also scheduled to participate.
“This year through the generous support from the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, the official friend’s group of the park, and community members, donations were made to ensure that all the graves in the National Cemetery will have a wreath,” officials note in the release.
“General parking for the ceremony will be at Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 E. Vann Road, with free shuttle service provided by Premier Transportation of Greeneville to the cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing after the ceremony,” the release continues.
“Limited disabled parking will be available at the National Cemetery with overflow parking onto Monument Avenue.”
Seating at the ceremony will be available inside a tent for attendees.
The park visitor center will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate this event, officials note.
For more information, contact the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site at 423-638-3551 or visit www.nps.gov/anjo.