Book lovers flocked Friday to the first day of the 2023 Greeneville-Greene County Public Library Book Sale.
The book sale continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the central services building on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus at 163 Edens Road in Tusculum. Signs are posted on roads leading to the Edens Road location to help guide visitors to the sale site.
PROCEEDS BENEFIT LIBRARY
All proceeds from the annual library book sale benefit the programs and services of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
If Friday’s turnout was any indication of how the story ends, the 2023 edition book sale will receive glowing reviews.
“It’s been real busy today,” said Erin Evans, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
Volunteers helped visitors to locate topics and titles of interest. A wide selection of hardcover and paperback books, along with DVDs, CDs and other media, kept customers busy filling bags and boxes with reading material to take home.
Avid readers began arriving even before doors opened on the first day of the book sale.
“There were people in line at 8 o’clock this morning and we did not open until 10. There were lots of people who came from far away to attend this event,” said Beverly Selmeski, a book sale supervisor.
Book sellers and book lovers from other states, including North Carolina and Arkansas, also leafed through the varied selection of volumes available.
“It’s amazing how many people came to attend this event,” Selmeski said.
Evans said the sale features a wide range of books, “in every conceivable genre and about nearly any subject.”
“There are books for every age and every interest. There’s even a special collections section for some more unusual and valuable items,” she said.
Numerous volunteers donate their time to help make the book sale a success.
“It’s an all-volunteer situation,” Selmeski said.
The event continues over two May weekends, with book sale specials as it proceeds.
BOOK SALE DATES
The Full-Price Weekend continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. On Saturday and Sunday, hardback books are $2 each. Paperback books are $1 apiece.
A “Half-Price Weekend” will be held from Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. During Half-Price Weekend, hardback books will be sold for $1 and paperback books for 50 cents.
A “Bag Sale” will take place on Friday, May 20; and Saturday, May 21. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. During the Bag Sale weekend, visitors can fill up an entire bag of books for $3.
The book sale will not be held on the weekend of May 13-14, Mother’s Day weekend.
“With thousands of books available, this event is sure to be a hit among readers of all ages,” Evans said.
For more information, visit the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library website at www.ggcpl.org or call 423-638-5034.