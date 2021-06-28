After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dining public was hungry to patronize the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s Old-Fashioned Barbecue & Homemade Ice Cream Supper.
Upwards of 600 meals were purchased Saturday afternoon at the fire department’s primary annual fundraising event.
Most who came for the Yoder’s barbecue and homemade ice cream with all the trimmings took their meals home, but also relished the opportunity to get out and see friends after a year spent mostly at home.
There were some adjustments this year because of the pandemic, which caused cancellation of the barbecue in 2020.
Unlike previous events, there was no in-person seating inside the Tusculum fire station where dinners were served.
“We had everything in ‘as to go’ fashion,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
An outside area with chairs, tables and a tent for shade was set up across the street in front of Tusculum City Hall for those who preferred to eat on site. Small groups of diners braved the sun to eat their meals there.
The dinner was scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, but Shelton said that patrons began arriving before 3:30 p.m.
“The (Greeneville Flyboys) ball game across the street, the perfect weather for the event, and people ready to experience the barbecue dinner again brought guests in early to line up. The barbecue and some other items had only just arrived as the line began to be served,” Shelton said.
A line out the fire station quickly formed, trailing down Alexander Street toward Doak Elementary School for over two hours “until the supplies of food began to run out,” he said.
Fire engines and other Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department apparatus were open to inspection from the public, especially children.
“Kids always like their picture taken sitting in the driver's seat or admiring all of the tools on-board in the compartments. This is always a hit and it allows our donors to see where their money goes,” Shelton said. “Community members will also tell you they were impressed with the amount of equipment and how it's organized on the apparatus.”
The barbecue supper took months of planning.
“The department based the amount of food on the last dinner in 2019 of around 600-plus people for meals. This amount was raised some three years prior from 500 meals due to increasing attendance,” Shelton said. “When we worked out the dinner specifics in the department, we felt it best to set some tables outside this year with all meals sent out as to-go plates.”
“We will see how the pandemic is in 2022 to hopefully return to a normal layout of dining in and to-go options,” Shelton said.
Final preparation began Friday night.
“We always get members and families to assist starting at around 6 p.m. to start making the ice cream. This year was no different,” Shelton said.
Volunteers made 38 gallons of ice cream, in 12 flavors.
“Our membership is only approximately 23 volunteers. The family members and sometimes friends of members help to make this a success each year,” Shelton said. “This year was no different, but it did set the record of having the most guests show up in the shortest time to bring us a record return for our efforts”.
Customers eagerly anticipated the barbecue supper.
“I came to get the homemade ice cream,” said Mitzi Bailey, of Greeneville.
Some people were attending their first large in-person gathering since the pandemic began in March 2020. Former Tusculum mayor and commissioner Robert Bird echoed the sentiments of many as he left with his food.
“It’s good to get out again,” Bird said.
Mayor Alan Corley said he didn’t know what the turnout would be after the supper was canceled last year. He was pleasantly surprised.
“We weren’t sure of what to expect because we’ve been doing a little bit different this year, but we’ve been busy,” Corley said.
Shelton said funds raised at the annual barbecue supper help with the purchase of equipment and other fire department needs.
“We’ve been blessed,” Shelton said as he surveyed the line of people trailing out of the fire station.
Sponsors of the event and others who provided assistance include Artistic Printers, Yoder’s Country Market, Sara Lee Bread/Nathan Doud, Zaxby’s, the Food City supermarket on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Publix supermarket, Sam’s Club, Harmon Ice, The Creamy Cup, Tusculum Public Works Department, The Greeneville Sun and WGRV.