The Town of Mosheim Police Department now has a “Safe Exchange Zone” to serve the community.
The department announced Thursday that the agency has designated two parking spaces, located side-by-side, in the front parking lot of the Mosheim Police Department, 230 Main St., for the purpose.
“These two parking spaces are under video surveillance, 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week, 365 days-a-year, with parking being restricted to a 15-minute time limit,” the agency said in a news release. “The Mosheim Police Department wants to give citizens a safe place to conduct transactions from online sales or trades. Online sales are becoming more popular by using platforms like Craigslist, Facebook Market Place, and mobile classifieds. The Safe Exchange Zone offers a clearly marked and very public spot, under constant video surveillance as a site to conduct these person-to-person transactions between complete strangers.”
According to the release, the Safe Exchange Zone can also be used for child custody swaps between divorced or estranged parents, particularly when there has been a history of significant problems or disagreements between the parents during past exchanges.
This area was set up to make these types of transactions and exchanges safer and less confrontational for parents and persons purchasing online items.
The Mosheim Police Department included the following tips in the press release for those conducting online transactions and using the safe zone:
- Be extra cautious in buying/selling valuable items.
- Complete transactions during daylight hours.
- Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs.
- Insist on meeting at the “Safe Exchange Zone” or at least a public place.
- Take your cell phone with you.
- Trust your instincts and be cautious of scams.
The Safe Exchange Zone parking spaces are available free on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Town of Greeneville Police Department established a Safe Exchange Zone for child custody exchanges or the purchase of goods arranged online in July 2022.
The Safe Exchange Zone in Greeneville is located in the parking lot of the Greeneville Police Department, 200 N. College St. The Safe Exchange Zone in Greeneville is marked by signs similar to those now in place in Mosheim.
A deadly confrontation that claimed the lives of three people took place in January 2022 at a Pilot station off Interstate 81 in Jefferson County during a child custody exchange. Two of the victims were Greene County residents.
The Safe Exchange Zones both in Greeneville and now in Mosheim aim to prevent disputes that have the potential to turn violent and provide a layer of safety for those conducting transactions with strangers from online sales.