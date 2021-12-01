The Town of Greeneville, along with the Exchange Club and the Greene County Partnership, will be implementing new safety precautions for this year’s Christmas Parade taking place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release.
Parade attendees are asked to refrain from parking on Main Street after 1 p.m. on Sunday. The parking spaces on Main Street, and along the parade route in general, will be utilized for parade spectators to stand and view the parade. This is to ensure the safest environment possible for parade attendees and spectators. Parking will be available in several lots throughout the downtown area.