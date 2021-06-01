Public input is sought to suggest ideas for a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum.
The City of Tusculum and the University of Tusculum are developing a Community Mobility Plan to identify existing and future transportation needs within the city.
Mayor Alan Corley told the Board of Mayor and commissioners last week that an online survey can be filled out by the public through June 14.
The 15-question survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MoveTusculum
The survey “is for anybody with input on this process,” Corley said.
At the end of the survey, participants have an opportunity to view an interactive map that allows them to specifically outline on a map areas they perceive as problematic, and enter a detailed description of the issues and possible solutions.
The safety-oriented mobility grant, approved in May 2020 by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, will provide up to $125,000 to pay for a master plan to study city needs such as additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
The TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant was submitted as a joint venture by the city and Tusculum University. It requires a 10 percent local match.
Pedestrian safety and more efficient traffic control are two topics regularly brought up by Tusculum residents. Applying for the TDOT grant was suggested as a way to develop solutions. The planning process will address projected needs in those areas, with the goal of creating the Community Mobility Plan.
A steering committee formed to discuss possible uses of the grant has met several times, “and now they’re looking for public input,” Corley said last week.
There are no sidewalks on many roads near the university, on Erwin Highway and other locations frequented by pedestrians near the commercial business strip in the city along East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Those roads will be given consideration in grant planning.
A consulting company designated earlier this year by TDOT will assist the city with planning.
The national consulting firm is HNTB Corp., which has a Tennessee office in Franklin. HNTB “is known for delivering innovative mobility solutions that offer greater transportation safety, congestion relief and environmental sustainability,” according to the company website.
The steering committee will provide input to HNTB. It includes Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton and other city officials, along with representatives from the Tusculum Police Department, Tusculum University, school officials and community members.
Public hearings will be held to get additional input that will be passed on to HNTB, which will issue a report.
COVID-19 slowed the grant implementation process in 2020 as state resources were directed toward the pandemic response.
Corley is encouraged with recent progress as planning moves forward. The steering committee met earlier in May with members of the consulting firm and explained issues specific to Tusculum.
“I feel better after this meeting. They at least know what we’re talking about,” Corley said.
Corley encouraged Tusculum residents to fill out the online survey.
“The purpose of this grant is to develop a comprehensive plan for future transportation needs and projects in Tusculum, particularly in the area of Tusculum University and Doak Elementary School and surrounding areas. The plan will take into consideration vehicular, pedestrian, bicycle, and other modes of transportation in the area,” he wrote on the survey link.
“A vital part of the grant process is to solicit and accept input from the public as the plan is developed. Our consultants have prepared an online survey to help gather that input,” Corley wrote.
Corley wrote the results “will guide the city for the next several years as we strive to improve transportation and safety in the area defined in the study. Please encourage all interested persons to participate in the study — the more good input, the better the outcome.”