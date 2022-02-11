The Greene County 911 Hyper-Reach alert system is attracting increased interest from the public. County residents not signed up for the free emergency notification system should do so, officials said this week.
Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, told the 911 board of directors Tuesday there has been a recent uptick in people signing up for Hyper-Reach.
Sipe also informed board members about planned activities related to Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is Feb. 20-26 statewide.
HYPER-REACH SYSTEM EXPLAINED
Hyper-Reach is a mass emergency notification system that provides rapid notifications via telephone calls, text messages, emails and TTY/TTD service. It was introduced following an April 2017 incident at the U.S. Nitrogen plant in Midway involving an unplanned release of nitric acid vapors. The vapors quickly dissipated and there were no injuries, but members of the public and local industries called on the county to implement an effective system to notify them in the event of future emergencies.
Hyper-Reach alerts the public about local emergencies, severe weather and other threats.
Tornado warnings and other potentially life-threatening alerts are relayed to those signed up to receive Hyper-Reach notifications. Other warnings are posted on the Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
Alerts are tailored to the communities Hyper-Reach recipients live or work in.
Sipe encouraged the public to enroll.
Jon Waddell, Greene County 911 emergency notification system and mapping administrator, said there are currently just over 6,000 people and businesses signed up to be contacted by the Hyper-Reach system.
“We’ve had 150 sign up in the last month,” Waddell said.
Sipe said some people who recently moved to Greene County have shown interest in receiving the alerts. Officials continue to urge the general public to sign up for the service.
“We’ve got 70,000 people in this county. Six thousand is not acceptable,” she said.
The April 2011 tornado outbreak in Greene County claimed seven lives and an eighth in the nearby South Central community. Lives may be saved in a future outbreak through notification by the Hyper-Reach system, Sipe said.
Tornadoes and other hazardous events often happen at night, as was the case with the 2011 tornadoes in Greene County. Hyper-Reach availability can alert those who may otherwise not be aware of an impending threat, Sipe said.
A steam pipe failure Jan. 31 at Eastman Chemical in Kingsport that deposited debris containing asbestos on nearby neighborhoods had residents asking authorities to establish better lines of communication with the public.
Similar requests by neighbors and businesses surrounding U.S. Nitrogen for faster access to information about possible hazards were heard after the 2017 incident in Greene County.
County Attorney Roger Woolsey referenced the Jan. 31 Eastman incident at the 911 board meeting.
“How do we learn from that situation?” he asked. “Nobody was worried in Greene County until last week.”
Sipe said the importance of using the Hyper-Reach service needs to be reinforced to the public.
“It’s just trying to get them to do it. A lot of them don’t understand it. We had to walk a lot of people through it,” she said.
Greene County residents have several ways to sign up for the Greene County Hyper-Reach Emergency Notification System.
Residents and those who work in Greene County can enroll by going to the website hyper-reach.com/tngreenesignup.html . Another option is by calling 423-588-1161 and following the prompts. Signups can also be done by text messaging GreenCoAlerts to 423-406-6271.
‘Weather changes a lot. It changes a lot in this county,” Sipe said. “Most of the weather in Greene County happens at night.”
SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK
Sipe said a number of activities are planned for Severe Weather Awareness Week that begins on Feb. 20.
Each day of the week will focus on a different topic, including the Hyper-Reach system on Feb. 23. They include:
- Sunday, Feb. 20: The Important Role of SKYWARN Spotters
- Monday, Feb. 21: Flooding & Flash Floods
- Tuesday, Feb. 22: Lightning, the Underrated Killer.
- Wednesday, Feb. 23: Tornado Safety & Preparedness
- Thursday, Feb. 24: Severe Thunderstorms
- Friday, Feb. 25: NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System
- Saturday, Feb. 26: Importance of Social Media