Santa Claus needs a helping hand this year.
Like many events during the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Shop With A Cop program that pairs children and law enforcement officers on an all-expenses-paid holiday shopping trip can't be held in its traditional format.
Provisions are being made to make sure those in need will still receive gifts.
Help from the public is especially needed this year to ensure the program will benefit those who need it most, Shop With A Cop coordinator Stewart Kilgore said this week.
Shop With A Cop is held each year on the first Saturday of December at the Greeneville Walmart. Because of safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event will not be held.
Walmart shoppers are accustomed to seeing uniformed law enforcement officers outside the store on several Saturdays in the months prior to Shop With A Cop, requesting donations to support the program. Face-to-face interaction with the public has also not been possible in 2020 because of the pandemic, creating a fundraising shortfall, Kilgore said.
“There is a great need,” said Kilgore, a retired Greeneville Police Department detective who has organized the event for many years.
More than 400 disadvantaged children participated in Shop With A Cop in 2019. They were partnered with members of local law enforcement agencies, who escorted them as they shopped in Walmart.
Most Shop With A Cop participants are referred by their schools. Others are referred by church groups and civic organizations.
Kilgore said that in recent years, many parents have also contacted him and his wife, Jean, to help ensure their children will receive Christmas gifts.
In 2020, referrals continue to be made, but the distribution process will be different. Gifts will be handed out to families rather than as part of a large gathering.
“We’re going to have to do the shopping, and we’re going to have to give (the gifts) to the children because Walmart won’t let that many in the store at one time,” Kilgore said. “What we’re doing is the schools are sending us names and parents are sending us phone numbers with shoe sizes and clothing sizes, anything the kids will need.”
In previous years, checks could be dropped off at the Greeneville Police Department, but because of the virus and social distancing protocols, event organizers ask that checks be mailed to Kilgore.
Checks can be made out to Shop With A Cop, or the Greene County Law Enforcement Association (GCLEA), and mailed to: Stewart Kilgore, 1560 Bill Jones Road, Afton, TN, 37616.
“We will send them a thank you note and a receipt,” Kilgore said.
Parents and others with questions can contact Jean Kilgore at 423-639-3310.
In 2019, law enforcement officers from numerous agencies donated their time to shop with children. Gifts will be handed out in December before Christmas this year, Kilgore said. Specifics on how gifts will be distributed are still being worked out, he added.
“We will just have to schedule each family (individually),” he said. “We’re going to try to have officers there to help hand out gifts when kids arrive.”
In past years, participants were taken to lunch at Pizza Inn after shopping at Walmart. That won’t be possible this year, Kilgore said.
Kilgore said the public’s help is needed more then ever because of the situation created by COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, we just don’t have a lot of money right now,” he said.