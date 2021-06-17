A 5-year-old Hawkins County girl who remains the subject of a multi-agency search after a statewide AMBER alert was issued Wednesday.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are among numerous local and state agencies working to locate 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who became the subject of the statewide AMBER Alert.
The 5-year-old was reported missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Hawkins County investigators immediately began working the case,” a TBI news release said.
Shortly after the report came in, an Endangered Child Alert was issued.
“New information and a growing concern about the well-being of Summer prompted the TBI to issue a statewide AMBER Alert less than 12 hours later,” the news release said.
Summer has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.
As of Wednesday night, the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance remained unclear.
“Should we develop information that she was abducted and have suspect and vehicle specifics to provide, we will share it with the public immediately,” the release said.
Investigators ask residents who live in the area of Ben Hill Road to check any trail or surveillance cameras they have for video or photos of Summer.
“We also encourage residents in that area to check out buildings, sheds, or any other possible space where she could have sought shelter,” the release said.
The TBI asks that only information from credible sources be shared.
“Sharing speculation or rumors only makes the process more difficult for law enforcement by increasing the number of non-credible tips,” the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.
Tips can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.