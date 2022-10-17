Children of all ages embraced the Halloween spirit this weekend at the Myers Farm Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze & Greenhouse.
Warm sunshine Saturday belied the fall season, but highlighted the brilliant orange hues on hundreds of pumpkins, squash, gourds and Indian corn bundles for sale at the family farm at 3415 Gap Creek Road in Bulls Gap.
Allison Reaves, 7, and brother Ryder Reaves, 4, inspected a pile of pumpkins with their parents, Kevin and Mellisa Reaves.
The Greene County siblings were ready for Halloween.
“That’s all they talked about for three months. They’re ready to get pumpkins and costumes. They’re ready to go,” Kevin Reaves said.
Visiting Myers Farm in October to pick a pumpkin or experience the corn maze up the nearby mountain trail on the farm is an annual tradition for many Greene Countians.
Farm co-owner Eldon Myers was driving a tractor hitched to a metal trailer with hay bales that seated families for the ride up to the corn maze. He paused to look over the crowd in the farm store.
“There’s a lot of kids here. That’s what it’s all about,” Myers said.
Farm co-owner Vera Ann Myers is active in promoting agritourism in Tennessee.
She was founding president of the Tennessee Agritourism Association and is a current member of the organization’s board of directors.
Steep increases in expenses for fuel and fertilizer “has affected the farmers dramatically,” Myers said.
“Especially this year, it’s important now more than ever to support local farms. You need to shop local and support your farmers here,” she said. “It’s more important than ever to support them during their seasonal business.”
In addition to the corn maze, children were also decorating pumpkins with paint, recycled flowers, corn stalks and corn silk.
“The kids love that,” Myers said. “They make masterpieces out of the pumpkins.”
Myers also mentioned another favorite pastime while visiting the farm in October.
“What’s popular for families is a true pick-your-own pumpkin patch,” she said.
People were doing just that in a patch across the street. Oran Smith and Stefanie Ritz canvassed through the vines until they found just the right pumpkin. Smith hoisted a large pumpkin a few minutes later on his shoulder and smiled.
“This is definitely the one I like. We had to look a little for it, but I like it a lot,” he said.
It was a good year for pumpkins at Myers Farm, a five-generation family farm where pumpkins have been grown since 1990 and the corn maze was created in 2000.
Gap Creek Road escaped the inundating rains that soaked some other parts of the county in recent months, Vera Ann Myers said.
“We had a great pumpkin crop this year. The weather will make a difference,” she said. “If it’s too dry or too wet, it always affects it. We were fortunate to plant the pumpkins at the right time, and that crazy rain didn’t affect us as much.”
The 550-acre Myers Farm includes four main sections: the pumpkin patches, greenhouse, a herd of 200-plus beef cattle, and farm events, including educational field trips for schoolchildren.
Myers Farm remains open daily through October. For more information, visit www.myerspumpkinpatch.com, the farm Facebook page or call 423-235-4796.