A puppy was stolen Wednesday afternoon from an Oss Williams Road home by a woman who purported to buy the dog.
The mini schnauzer puppy is seven weeks old. The owner told sheriff’s deputies that she was contacted by a woman about buying the dog for $650, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
The suspect came to the house in Limestone, picked up a puppy and handed the victim an envelope that was sealed shut. The suspect told the victim the envelope contained $650, but when the victim started to open the envelope and count the money, the suspect “took off with the puppy,” the report said.
The envelope contained folded napkins and a note that said, “Thank you, merry Christmas and God bless,” the report said.
The puppy has tan and white fur. The theft remains under investigation.