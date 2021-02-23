The Greeneville Light & Power System took another step Monday toward the construction of a new substation in Chuckey.
The Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors approved an intent agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority to purchase existing transmission line for $78,703. The board is the governing body for GLPS.
Greeneville Light & Power will be purchasing 5.25 miles of transmission line that stretches from the Tusculum Substation on American Road near Plus Mark Inc. to the Washington County line and connects to a transmission line for BrightRidge, a power distributor based in Johnson City.
The transmission line will provide service to a new substation planned in Chuckey, explained Greeneville Energy Authority President and CEO Chuck Bowlin.
That new substation is planned to address some issues at the Tusculum Substation, which is the oldest one in the system dating from the 1950s, and improve service reliability in the eastern portion of the county. The Tusculum Substation was the first delivery point for electricity generated by TVA to the local power distributor and is adjacent to a TVA substation.
Construction of the new substation is planned as part of the GLPS capital project plan. The utility has finished the process of purchasing property for the site of the new Chuckey substation, Bowlin reported, and will be available for development in the summer.
The board also heard a presentation from Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor about the status of broadband within the community and its importance to a variety of areas from education to economic development.
“This conversation is the TVA of our time,” he said.
And as the TVA was a federal effort to provide electricity and other infrastructure resources to improve the life for the region its serves, Taylor said that local communities should not have to responsible for making the expensive investment needed to provide broadband access.
“This should be a federal initiative,” he said.
Broadband promotes economic growth, job creation and new revenue streams, Taylor said, and Greene County needs more competition in internet providers.
Greeneville Light & Power has studied the possibility of providing customer broadband service in the past few years. After finding that it would require an investment of an estimated $220 million to build the infrastructure, the system decided to continue building its fiber optic backbone to provide better communications within its distribution system and provide broadband accessibility to county schools.
The system has provided that accessibility to Greeneville City Schools through the fiber optic it has installed thus far within the corporate limits. Additions could be made to the fiber optic backbone for customer broadband service if the system decides to offer it at some point in the future.
SCHOOL ACCESS
Taylor told the board that his intent with his presentation was not to lobby for any type of action but was created for use with community entities to describe the broadband situation within Greene County.
Broadband is a shorthand way to refer to a high-speed internet connection provided by a company or entity or can be used as an umbrella term to represent any type of residential or business internet that is faster than dial-up connections.
The Federal Communications Commission defines broadband as an internet connection that provides a minimum download speed of 25 megabits per second and an upload speed of 3 megabits. At this speed, a Netflix movie could be streamed while another user in the same household could post social media content without either experiencing a slowdown.
This speed, however, is not fast enough for an adequate connection to Zoom and video content for students in virtual instruction, Taylor noted.
When the pandemic began last year, 30-35% of the students in the Greene County School System did not have access to the internet, he said.
County Schools Director David McLain, other school officials and Suzanne Richey, director of GreeneLeaf foundation for the system, worked diligently to find ways to provide that access to students, Taylor said.
He noted that the Partnership had also assisted GreeneLeaf and the school system in acquiring a $25,000 grant from CARES Act funds to provide devices that allowed a portable WiFi connection for students whose homes did not have internet service. With that grant, the percentage of students who did not have access was reduced to 1.65%, but the devices only provide limited capability and are not optimal for distance learning purposes.
Four types of broadband are available: DSL, which utilizes unused telephone wires; cable from a local cable television provider; fiber optic cable, which provides the fastest internet connection thus far; and satellite, which provides the slowest connection and can have expensive installation costs and be affected by weather.
LOCAL ACCESSIBILITY
In Greene County, internet service is provided by Comcast, CenturyLink, AT&T, Verizon and Spectrum. Taylor noted that Comcast is the largest provider of broadband service in Greene County, and it does have a low satisfaction rate among its customers with people here paying more than surrounding counties.
Greene County has minimal coverage in fiber optics and is one of six counties in the region to have that level of coverage. Hamblen, Sullivan and Unicoi counties have a significant amount of fiber coverage available.
According to the FCC, Greene County has 90% broadband coverage availability, he said, but availability does not mean accessibility to that same percentage of residents.
The FCC determines availability based on coverage reported by individual carriers. Taylor said that is self-reported by the carriers and does not include pricing of the service.
If a carrier serves one location within a census block of that community, it is considered as service for the area, he explained.
When looking at broadband, Greene County could be described as being on an island of its own due to its size and how the service is provided, Taylor said.
In rural counties, such as Greene, broadband access is an important factor to quality of life for citizens, use by public safety agencies, a means of community engagement particularly through social media, use for telehealth services, to provide for virtual learning for students and as an asset for economic development.
Working in economic development, Taylor said he sees how broadband accessibility affects whether a business or industry explores a community, because it is not just tied to its operations but also to quality of life for its employees.
Availability of broadband is important for a community to attract members of the generations after the Baby Boomers, who see it is an important part of quality of life, Taylor said. These generations have around $4 billion in purchasing power now and are estimated to inherit about $30 trillion from the Baby Boomers.