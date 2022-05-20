A Greene County man is doing his part to help with the conservation efforts of the purple martin bird population.
Eddie Jennings, of the Sunnyside community, is an avid bird lover, but he’s particularly passionate about the cheeky little purple martin.
For the past 15 years, Jennings has been providing a nesting habitat in his backyard to attract martins. He once had 21 gourds strung up between two posts by his garden in his backyard. However, this year, Jennings decided to do a major expansion for his purple martin residential area by more than tripling the number of housing units.
He now has at least 70 gourds hanging from the arms of a towering metal structure, which he constructed thanks to his welding skills. The bird tower is even equipped with a winch to raise and lower the hanging gourds.
On a recent morning, it appeared as if Jennings’ feathery friends were quite pleased with their new accommodations. They were happily flying in and out of the gourds and perching themselves atop of the structure to curiously check out this reporter who was trying to get a good photograph of them.
Once a purple martin has established a residence in a safe habitat, it will return year after year following its winter vacations in South America, experts say.
“It’s hard to tell how many seasons some of these birds have returned here,” Jennings said.
The martins, both male and female, appeared to be quite comfortable around him, swooping and darting very close by — in a fashion that made them look like they were trying to “show off” just a bit for their friend and landlord.
“I was laying off some garden rows with string the other day, and several kept landing on the string as I was trying to stretch it,” he said with a laugh.
During the summer months, the martins help to keep Jennings’ yard and vegetable garden free of flying insects.
“I never get mosquito bit when the martins are here — even though the river is close by,” Jennings said. “I’ve read up on purple martins, and experts say their main diet is not mosquitoes, but I disagree.”
According to the Purple Martin Conservation Association, the birds are “aerial insectivores, consuming insects during flight. Dragonflies are a favorite as well as moths, butterflies, flies, beetles, wasps and other flying infects.”
The martins tend to start arriving in his yard for their warm weather nesting season in late March and stay until around mid-September, he said.
“I love my birds! I love to watch them,” he said. “They are so graceful! They are amazing birds.”
The PMCA notes that purple martins are native songbirds in the swallow family. They are one of the Americas’ most beloved songbirds for many reasons — “their chattering song, aerial acrobatics, insect-eating habits and their tolerance of humans,” the PMCA says.
“East of the Rocky Mountains, purple martins nest almost exclusively in human-supplied housing,” the PMCA says. “They are dependent on us for their survival.”
The National Audubon Society reports that purple martins have in fact become so dependent on humans that they no longer seek out nesting areas in the wild. As such, the purple martin populations have been on the decline in recent years, according to an article posted on the NAS website audubon.org.
Another problem for purple martins have been populations of European starlings and house sparrows, which were introduced into the U.S. in the 19th century. These birds will take over martin nesting areas and, in some incidences, kill young martins, the NAS says.
When it comes to purple martin housing, location is everything, experts note.
“The further away from trees and buildings you can get the housing, the better,” Jennings said. “Purple martins love wide open spaces.”
Jennings also said that purple martins prefer to nest at least 10 feet or higher off the ground.
He said his father, Stanley Jennings, who lived in the Greystone community, had set up a nesting area, but he never had any purple martins attracted to it because it was located too close to a barn.
“So I ended up stretching a line for him from his garage to a light-pole (and placed nesting gourds on it.) By that evening there were martins coming in there,” Jennings said.
Native Americans began the tradition of hanging up gourds as nesting sites for birds, experts say. Purple martins have a particular preference for this type of housing.
On its website, purplemartin.org, the PMCA recommends placing martin houses in open areas that have clear flyways.
“Choose the center of the largest open spot available, about 30-120 feet from human houses and at least 40-60 feet from trees,” the website says. “In the southern half of their breeding range, martins may accept housing that is placed within 25 feet of trees, but open areas are always best.”
The PMCA website goes on to say that the housing should be placed where you can enjoy watching the birds.
“Entrance orientation — north, east, south or west — doesn’t matter. But once the martins have arrived, make sure the housing is kept in the same orientation,” the site says. “If the housing spins or twists around the pole and is not reoriented, the martins may become disoriented and abandon their nests.
“Do not attach any wires to the house or pole that may lead to trees, buildings or the ground as they may allow predators to access the housing,” the site adds.
The Purple Martin Conservation Association is a nonprofit organization, based in Eerie, Pennsylvania, which is focused on helping the birds continue to thrive.
Project Martin Watch is a nationwide effort in which participants monitor purple martin nests and provide information back to the PMCA on their observations.
Visit purplemartin.org to learn more about these birds and how to help them.