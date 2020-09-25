Purple Out Day got the royal treatment Friday from staff members in the Greene County Clerk & Master’s Office.
The annual observance is part of Purple Out Week, which is held to raise awareness and benefit the Alzheimer’s Tennessee organization.
It is a project embraced each year by county Clerk & Master Kay Solomon Armstrong and her staff. More than 200 court clerks across Tennessee, along with schools, businesses and individuals, participate in Purple Out Week activities to show their support for families facing Alzheimer’s disease.
The state County Clerk’s Association has been a longtime supporter of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, a not-for-profit organization that provides family support and offers community and professional education to those facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The organization advocates for the needs and rights of those with Alzheimer’s and research for its prevention, cure and treatment.
“It’s important for the state court clerks to pursue our association’s cause because our association is here to serve the citizens of Tennessee,” Armstrong said.
Purple-accented T-shirts worn by Armstrong and her staff conveyed the theme of this year’s Purple Out events: “Purple Out 20/20 Vision: See the Day Alzheimer’s is a Memory.”
Purple Out Day is supported by court clerks in 95 counties across Tennessee, Armstrong said. It was the sixth annual observance of the day in the Greene County Clerk & Master’s Office.
September is World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
Each day this week had a purple-related theme. Thursday was “Sock Out Alzheimer’s,” and many participants wore Tri-Star Alzheimer’s Tennessee socks.
Alzheimer’s disease and dementia affect many people, and the board of directors of the State Court Clerk’s Association of Tennessee voted six years ago to adopt and support Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
“I certainly do. In all 95 counties, we have representatives from the State Court Clerk’s Association who chose Alzheimer’s to be our cause and it’s recognized by the (state) Supreme Court,” Armstrong said.
Throughout September, Armstrong and other courthouse officials have encouraged the community to show its support. Community members are invited to display a photograph of a loved one.
“Anyone who would like to honor or memorialize a loved one touched by Alzheimer’s or dementia can bring a photo of that individual to the Clerk & Master’s Office on the lower level of the Greene County Courthouse to be included on the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Tribute Wall,” Armstrong said.
Photos are added to the memorial board. Shared information will become part of the display “recognizing the Faces of Alzheimer’s across the state,” Armstrong said.
About 86 percent of money donated to Alzheimer’s Tennessee goes directly to programs and services.
Information about Alzheimer’s and related dementias is available to the public through court clerk offices, by going to www.alzTennessee.org, or by calling 423-330-4532 locally. The toll-free statewide number for information is 888-326-9888.