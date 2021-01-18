The pursuit of a man who allegedly fled sheriff’s deputies on a four-wheeler Sunday afternoon ended when he crashed into the side of a patrol vehicle.
Brian S. Henderson, 50, of 105 Summit Drive, was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of a Schedule II drug, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.
About 5:35 p.m. Sunday, deputies saw a four-wheeler run a stop sign at the intersection of Jones Bridge Road and the 107 Cutoff. The four-wheeler was followed on Jones Bridge Road. The driver tried to hide along a curving section of the road and was pursued into a field, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
The driver, later identified as Henderson, turned onto the Nolichucky River Overlook, then back into a field. The pursuit continued behind a house, where Henderson “tried making it through a thicket and hit a strand of barbwire fence, at which point he was clotheslined off the four-wheeler,” the report said.
Henderson dropped a backpack when knocked off the four-wheeler. He hopped back on it and the pursuit resumed.
The pursuit was discontinued when deputies lost sight of Henderson, who was then seen driving in a field “unable to find a way out.”
Deputies tried to get Henderson to exit the field the way he drove in and got about 10 feet from him. A Taser was deployed as Henderson allegedly drove in the direction of a deputy, who jumped out of the way.
Other deputies followed Henderson, who “finally wrecked into a patrol vehicle causing damage to the front driver side,” the report said.
As deputies attempted to handcuff Henderson, he allegedly continued to fight them and try to pull away.
Found in the backpack Henderson dropped were three small plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine, used and unused syringes and a cut straw.
Damage to the sheriff’s department Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle is estimated at $1,500.
Henderson was held on bond pending a first appearance in General Sessions Court.