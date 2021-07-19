Shannon S. Crittenden, 43, of 102 Hartshaw Drive, was charged early Saturday with sale or delivery of methamphetamine and evading arrest.
A traffic stop was attempted on Carpenters Chapel Road on a motorcycle without a registration tag. The driver, identified as Crittenden, did not stop. During a pursuit, Crittenden lost control of the motorcycle at the intersection with Welcome Grove Road.
A search of Crittenden located two plastic bags containing about 12.4 grams of suspected meth, along with $130 wrapped up with the bags.
Crittenden was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.